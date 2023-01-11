Best Characters In Figure Fantasy – Ranked Tier List

For gamers hoping to find the next big Idle RPG for their mobile device of choice, Figure Fantasy may be just what you’ve been looking for. Alongside the highly-detailed figures that players can unlock through gameplay, it’s not a title that requires players to always be by their mobile phone, which is excellent for those hoping to progress without sinking countless hours into it.

However, as is the case with plenty of these games, there is a chance that players will be able to pull super strong characters within moments of starting up the game. Some characters may hold the player back from greatness, so what better than a ranked tier list to figure out who to spend time building up, while finding out those that could make the game worse overall?

Ranked Tier List For Figure Fantasy

As gamers continue to argue online about who they think is the best girl overall, there is a chance that your favorite character could be holding you back. Tier Lists are completely subjective, meaning that characters we think are on the top could actually be your least favorite. However, let’s dive in and find out the best of the best, and who players should continue to grow in their adventure.

D-Tier Figures in Figure Fantasy

These are going to be the figures that hold players back the most, and while they may be useful during the opening hours, they’re likely bound to cause issues in the long run. Don’t sink too much time or effort into these particular characters, unless you can’t seem to let them go.

Daylight Cat

Midnight Cat

Evita

Irina

Kazu Iwata

C-Tier Figures In Figure Fantasy

These characters have some legs to last longer than the D-Tier characters we listed, but there is a very good chance that their usability will start to wane after the opening hours. They may still have some good powers that can push players further in their adventure, but gamers will find that their time and effort are better spent somewhere else.

Gweniera

Ricco

Saphhire

Yuki

Akechi Mitsuhide

Layfayette

Osuke Okada

Sani

Dolores

Midori

Mizusaki

B-Tier Figures in Figure Fantasy

This is when things start to get exciting, as these Figures will give players the chance to start to experience true power. While they still may not be the best of the bunch, there is a chance that these Figures will prove to be much more useful in the long haul compared to the D and C-Tier Figures that we have previously listed.

Hiroshi

Kamille

Karan

Kris

Minakami

Norris

Ophelia

Rie

Ryoma

Ryuka

Ume Mizuno

Vasily

Yamazaki

Yuna

Zhou Yu

A-Tier Figures In Figure Fantasy

A-Tier Figures are going to be some of the best in the business, and while they are great performers, there is still one class that shows them up. However, if players are lucky enough to pull one of these characters when they are drawing, they’re likely to find a new companion that can treat them well throughout their adventure.

Ai Akeno

Alfred

Aoi

Arisa Jingu

Astaroth

Ayane Okada

Corcell

Dead Master

Harriet

Hyun Cha

Ihrendts Embers

III

LU-BU

Megan

Rimuru

Sanada

Suzumi

Tia

Vazorwyn

Vivian

Xantha Kaine

Yoko

Yolanda

Yuina Mizuki

Zarolla

Zhao Yun

Zhuge Liang

S-Tier Figures In Figure Fantasy

These are the cream of the crop, and the best in the game currently. While there may be updates that upset this balance, these are the characters that players should currently be striving for. Not only are they super powerful with an almost unfair advantage once they’ve fully grown, but they’re also some of the best-looking figures currently available in the came.

Cao Cao

Empress

Erikzia

Hatsune Miku

Kuroko Shirai

Mikoto Maska

Milim

Sakura

Zephyr

With plenty of figures to collect, there is no better time to get into this particular title than now. As more continue to be added, there will be less of a chance to start pulling these excellent figures, so players that are hoping to get that unfair advantage early should jump at the chance to start pulling for as many as possible, as soon as possible.

Figure Fantasy is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023