3 Best Co-Op Decks in Rush Royale

Rush Royale is a Tower Defense game that can be played in co-op. The point of the game is to create a deck of cards that will allow you to defeat enemies and last long. In co-op mode, you can earn a lot of gold if you have a great deck and can survive the waves. Here are the best co-op decks in Rush Royale, which is a separate thing from the best decks in Clash Royale.

Best Co-Op Decks in Rush Royale

Though you can play 2v2 in Clash Royale, Rush Royale is all about cooperation and defeating NPCs, not other players. Though there is a PvP mode, the co-op mode is the place where you can make a lot of gold quickly in Rush Royale.

If you survive to round 45 and beyond, you’ll start earning a lot of gold pretty quickly. The problem is, you need to make it to round 45 and beyond. Regardless of your teammates’ deck, if you have one of these three decks, you’ll be able to survive waves and collect a lot of gold.

Here are the three best co-op decks in Rush Royale:

Harlequin, Zealot, Grind Stone, Dryad, Cold Mage or Bombardier

Harlequin, Zealot, Chemist, Mana Cauldron, Cold Mage or Bombardier

MageKnight Statue, Executioner, Zealot, Mana Cauldron, Bombardier

First off, Harlequin is arguably the best card in the game which means the best co-op deck needs to include it. Next, while Zealot may use a lot of mana, it deals a lot of damage. Mana Cauldron synergizes well with Zealot, but you can replace that card with Dryad or Grind Stone if you prefer those cards.

Two roles you need to fill to last long in co-op Rush Royale are crowd control and boss damage. For crowd control, choose either Bombardier or Cold Mage as either of them will deal with large swaths of enemies. To keep bosses under control, there is no better choice than Executioner.

And those are the best three co-op decks in Rush Royale. If you pick one deck and your co-op partner chooses another, you’ll be set to last a long time and earn a lot of gold. Good luck out there!

Rush Royale is available now on Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022