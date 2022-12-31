Best 2v2 Decks in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, you will have to use card decks to outsmart your opponent. The cards in each deck represent the troops that are seen in Supercell’s strategy game Clash of Clans.

Every card in Clash Royale decks comes with a specific mana cost. Every time you use a card, you’ll have to spend mana. The amount of mana you spend is determined by the number written on the top right corner of the card itself. There are two modes in the game. The first pits you against another opponent. The other mode lets you team up with another player and face two enemy players.

Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best decks which you can use in the 2v2 mode in Clash Royale.

Best Deck Compositions for Clash Royale 2v2

While there are a lot of combinations that you can try out in the game, here are two specific deck combinations which are bound to work well, if used properly. These combinations are as follows:

Combination 1:

Deck A: Elite Barbarians (Elixir 6) Valkyrie (Elixir 4) Executioner (Elixir 5) Skeleton Army (Elixir 3) Goblin Dart (Elixir 3) Bats (Elixir 2) Electro Giant (Elixir 4) Bomber (Elixir 2)

Deck B: Barbarian Barrel (Elixir 2) Inferno Tower (Elixir 5) Goblin Barrel (Elixir 3) The Log (Elixir 2) Hunter (Elixir 4) Sparky (Elixir 6) Giant Skeleton (Elixir 6) Arrows (Elixir 3)



Combination 2:

Deck A: Rocket (Elixir 6) Goblin Drill (Elixir 4) Spear Goblin (Elixir 2) Clone (Elixir 3) Freeze (Elixir 4) Tesla Tower (Elixir 4) The Log (Elixir 2) Mirror (Elixir ?)

Deck B: Inferno Dragon (Elixir 4) Skeletons (Elixir 1) Goblins (Elixir 2) Skeleton Army (Elixir 3) Goblin Barrel (Elixir 3) Fireball (Elixir 4) Rage (Elixir 2) Mirror (Elixir ?)



These are two combinations that we recommend trying out in the game. That said, keep in mind that your deck is only good if your coordination with your teammate is good. Both of you might have really amazing decks, but if you cannot work together, having an overpowered deck won’t fit the bill.

And that concludes our best 2v2 decks for Clash Royale. If you’re still struggling to figure out how to play the 2v2 mode, here’s a guide for you. Moreover, this game is best enjoyed with friends, so here’s how you can add them. We’ve also ranked the cards in the game so that it’s easier for you to build those decks.

Clash Royale is available now on Android and iOS devices.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022