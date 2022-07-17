Clash Royale is thriving as always and players have been enjoying every element of the experience as they continue their journey onwards within the game. Of course, new players are also leveling up a lot and trying to get through the ranks as quickly as possible. Nonetheless, along the way of their journey through the start of the game, players may also be wanting to join up with and add friends to their social list. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to add friends in Clash Royale.

Adding Friends in Clash Royale

The process of adding others within the experience can be a simple process if you know exactly what to do. Firstly, if you are in a match or something similar with who you’re wanting to add, then you can press their profile and then simply press the “add friend” button. However, if you need to actually find them in-game. The personal invite link can be your best friend for this process.

When you go to “Invite Friend”, you will be able to get the personal invite link that you can share when you select the button. This link can be shared with who you want to join up with you and they can utilize the link in order to find you. Now you can go through the previous step and select their profile to add them in the traditional way.

Furthermore, another way you can add the people you want to is by using the Facebook Connect feature in the friend list that will allow you to add all of the players who are your friends on Facebook that have linked their account. Time to create an account and start adding others within the game!

Clash Royale is available now on both IOS and Android.