Best Cooper Carbine Loadouts For Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone

The Cooper Carbine is one of the new weapons to release for Call of Duty Vanguard with the launch of Season 1 and it’s a surprisingly well-rounded weapon that can be outfitted to fit many different playstyles. In this guide we’re going to go over three different Cooper Carbine loadouts that you can try in Vanguard multiplayer. The three classes that we’ve decided to make is one for long-range players, short-range players, and a balanced loadout with the Cooper Carbine.

If you’re just starting out with the weapon, you’ll need to unlock some of these attachments and this can be done by simply playing matches with the gun and getting weapon XP. While leveling a weapon does take some time in Vanguard, the process is pretty quick, especially if you can get a Double Weapon XP event or Double Weapon XP Tokens.

These are the best loadouts for the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty Vanguard

Best Cooper Carbine Long Range Loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 30 Carbine 45 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Hardscope

Kit: Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine Long Range loadout is for players that want to keep a little bit of distance between other players and themselves. Outfitted with extra attachments that focus on accuracy at range, each attachment is selected with keeping in mind that you’re going to be keeping your distance from the enemy. This loadout can be altered in a couple different ways depending on taste. While we opted to fit this gun with the 2.5x scope you may prefer to put something with less magnification depending on personal preference.

Best Cooper Carbine Short Range Run & Gun Loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: 14″ Gracey Rapid

Optic: ML. 3 Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: 9MM 60 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Proficiency: Fleet

Kit: Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine Short Range “Run & Gun” loadout is desired to go to the entire other end of the spectrum, with each attachment selected to push your character to get up close and personal with the enemy. The combination of the attachments not only makes the gun perfect for short range gun fights, but gun fights where you don’t need to ADS. You get multiple bonus to hip fire, as well as bonus to speed and ammunition as you might be doing a bit of spraying from the hip.

Best Balanced Loadout Cooper Carbine

Muzzle: T1 Flash Hider

Barrel: 18″ Ragdoll G45

Optic: MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: .30 Carbine 20 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine Balanced Loadout is one that doesn’t lean to heavily to one side or the other. While the loadouts above will give you advantage at long range and short range distances, this kit will give you somewhat of the best of both worlds. This loadout is good enough to win a lot of medium range engagements, but can be at a disadvantage if taking on a sniper at range or someone with a short-range weapon.

And that’s the best loadouts for the new Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1. As always, tinker and tweak these loadouts to fit your exact playstyle.

For more Call of Duty Vanguard guides head over to our guide page for more guides like this one.