Best Custom Trombone Champ Songs

If you’re ready to showcase your musical prowess, Trombone Champ needs to be on your radar. Being a proper trombonist has never been as exciting or hilarious before, as you’ll be sliding and tooting your way to the top of the leaderboards. With an excellent selection of songs already available in the game, you may be surprised to know that you’re also able to install custom songs.

But, how do you do this, and what are some of the songs that you need to jump onto right away? Here’s our list of 10 of the best Custom Songs available in Trombone Champ, as well as the easiest way to install them!

How To Install Custom Songs In Trombone Champ

If you’ve already gotten your hands on Trombone Champ, you’ll be able to skip this first step. But, if you haven’t bought the game already, you will need to purchase and download Trombone Champ from Steam. It’s available for $19.99 and supports a wide variety of PCs, so there is an excellent chance you’ll be able to run it.

After that, you’ll need to get your hands on a few downloads that will allow you to add these custom songs to your new favorite rhythm game. The first thing that you’ll need is BepInEx, which enables you to start the process of adding custom songs. Once you have downloaded this file, you’ll need to access the game in your Steam library, right-click and select Browse Local Files.

Inside the TromboneChamp folder that opens up, you’ll need to click and drag the files that you have just downloaded and unzipped into the game folder. You’ll want to keep this folder open and boot up Trombone Champ for the first time after your new files have been brought over. This will create all of the new files that you need. Open a song, back out immediately, and then quit the game.

After this, you’ll need TrombLoader. You’ll want to download this into your TromboneChamp/BepInEx/plugins folder for the process to start working correctly. Open the game once more after the file has been saved and quit once more. Go back into your BepInEx folder, and you’ll now see a CustomSongs folder ready for you to install new tracks!

Now that you’ve got everything ready, you’ll just want to make sure that you’re checking online for proper downloads, and start finding new tracks that will help you become the best trombonist in the world! We have a few recommendations to get you started, so let’s dive right in and find out what these may be!

We Are Number One – LazyTown

While the meme may not be as fresh as it once was in the past, you’ll still find that it’s an absolute blast to play through on Trombone Champ. You’ll feel the nostalgia flooding right back into your veins as you toot along with one of the greatest tracks out of any childhood show, and you will truly feel like you are number one.

One Winged Angel – Final Fantasy VII

Somehow, one of the most menacing tracks in a video game feels even more terrifying when being dooted out of an extra-long trombone. Not only will you find yourself curled over in laughter from the track itself, but the accompanying custom “music video” that comes alongside it is also absolutely perfect in every way, shape, and form. You’ll have a blast burning through this one.

Through The Fire And Flames – Dragonforce

While you may be craving the feeling of a plastic guitar in your hands while you work your way through this song, Through The Fire And Flames translates perfectly into the world of Trombone Champ. Being one of the most difficult songs in the Guitar Hero and Rock Band franchises, you’ll find that you’re going to need reflexes of steel to make your way through this track unscathed.

Careless Whisper – George Micheal

Careless Whisper is one of the ultimate romance tracks, and what better way to show your love to someone than blaring this romantic re-enactment as loud as you possibly can throughout your home? You’ll feel the warmth of passion overwhelm you as you slide your mouse through this track, and you’ll always want to dance again when you hear this remixed version of the track.

At Dooms Gate – Doom

With a meme so memorable that the developers at ID Software included a DOOT Skin in Doom Eternal, you’ll finally be able to blast your way through the demons of hell with this perfect remix. Being able to doot with the demons is extremely memorable, and while the track may be short, it’s going to be one of the most memorable that you can play through.

And there we have it! 5 of the most meme-worthy and memorable tracks you’ll be able to experience as you toot your way to the top. If you’re ready to become the most rootin’ tootin’ trombonist in the world, make sure that you’re giving Trombone Champ a run for its money.