With thousands of potential servers available for DayZ players, it can be hard to pick the best one that fits your needs. Some are of higher quality than others, while some integrate role-play mechanics into the game. In this article, we will go over a variety of DayZ server types so you can find the right one for you. Remember that many of these servers have discords with rules and regulations that players need to follow, so be sure to check them out.

Best Servers for DayZ

After some evaluations of numerous servers, we have concluded that those listed below are the best ones available at the current moment. Included is a server for everyone; whether you are looking for PVE, exploring, or trying to go more hardcore, we have you covered. Here are our top five picks for DayZ Servers.

DayZ Underground

The first server on this list is fast-paced, aiming to test players’ DayZ skills. Focused on being an organic role-play server, your interactions are more natural and delivered very well. This server is exceptional, with really cool laws, and it boasts one of the best communities of players who are incredibly creative but dangerous simultaneously.

You’ll need to be on alert as there are possibilities of being captured or rescuing a friend from being tortured by using a Blood Transfusion. You’ll never know what you will find, as it has many items and loot to discover. There is never a dull moment on this server, and it is hard to express how incredible the experience is in writing, so you must check it out yourself.

XDC DayZ

This server goes above and beyond to provide its user base with a solid experience. First-person only and zero tolerance towards cheating make this strict but still well worth it. From providing players with regular daily events to its complex base-building feature, you will find yourself pouring hours into XDC.

Players can find clothing, cars, helicopters, and tons of military gear throughout the map adding to the reward system of exploring. It is important to note that all loot is up for grabs no matter what level you are on, so you have to be quick to get the rare finds.

Spaggies Namalsk Hardcore

Very few hardcore servers deliver an intense experience as great as Spaggies Namalsk. Starting with nothing but a watch and some flares, it feels as if you are deserted on an island as your survival instincts instantly kick in. The brutality of the map has users constantly battling with the cold weather, adding to the survival nature of the game. You can stumble across players willing to lend a helping hand or others with malicious intentions trying to kill you.

Every decision on this server can make or break whether you survive through the night, from choosing whether to go into the city for supplies or build a fire so you can survive the deadly cold. Spaggies Namalsk takes some getting used to, but with practice, this makes for one of the best experiences on DayZ.

Absolute Zero Eden

Set on the map of Eden, this provides a tropical adventure with many points of interest worthy of checking out. This is the perfect server for those who want to explore the island and discover locations they haven’t seen before in the base game. Mods are included to improve clothing and building, and one that even adds a tiger to your gameplay.

Mostly filled with PVP, you’ll want to watch your back as there isn’t much team-based combat, although sometimes you may get lucky and run into a friendly ally. That said, there aren’t many players online at one time, allowing you to let the explorer in you shine through for a more relaxing experience.

Archon PVE

This is the perfect server for players who want to play PVE instead of PVP. Set on one of the most excellent maps of DayZ, it has everything you want from a server and more. Archon provides players with unique vehicles, safe zones, helicopters, trading, law, base building, various weapons and clothing, and more.

Integrated into the server is a zero-kill policy, meaning you won’t have to watch your back for other players trying to kill you and loot your belongings. More importantly, there’s a lot of team-based combat against the zombies, making for one of the most outstanding server communities. It’s also a huge bonus that they have an excellent development team that is responsive and continuously puts out updates to improve user experience.

Each of these servers has something unique, so you can’t go wrong with picking one over the other. Try them all out and see which one fits your playstyle the best! Hopefully, as these servers continue to improve, the number of players of DayZ will rise again to get back to what it once was.

DayZ is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.