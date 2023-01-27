How to Make a Splint and Fix a Broken Leg in DayZ

Are you looking to make a splint and fix your broken leg in DayZ? The world in this game is brutal, and more likely than not, there is a good chance you will be breaking your leg at one point. You must know how to fix this broken bone so you won’t get slowed down or, even worse, die. Considering tons of items can be crafted with many materials and resources available, it can be challenging to know how to prepare exactly what you are looking for. Well, we know how to craft a splint, and we have the steps you need to take included in this guide.

Materials Needed to Make a Splint for a Broken Leg in DayZ

First, you must collect suitable materials to complete the splint recipe. Below you will find the materials needed for two recipes equal a splint.

1 Bandage + 2 Short Sticks

4 Rags + 2 Short Sticks

Using either of these combinations will grant you a splint. It is important to remember that the bandage must be completely unused for the recipe to work, as a used-up bandage isn’t the best crafting item.

Finding these resources should take a little time, depending on the server you’re playing on. For example, using a sharp blade against your clothing, you can obtain rags by cutting off pieces. Next, short sticks can be acquired by heading towards a wooded area where you can break off pieces to add to your inventory. Meanwhile, bandages in first aid kits can be found throughout the map or spawn randomly at various locations, so keep an eye out.

It’s wise to collect all of these materials before breaking your leg, considering it is almost impossible to do it while you are significantly injured. If you plan on doing this at nighttime, it is best to do it with nighttime goggles so you can see clearly. When you break a leg and fall to the prone position, all you need to do is apply the splint to your hurt leg, and you will be able to move quicker. The healing process takes some time, but you will be as good as new sooner than later.

DayZ is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023