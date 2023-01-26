In Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ, players are tasked with surviving for as long as they possibly can while crossing the game’s massive map. With that said, being fully ready for any encounter, being with the creatures and must of all other players is crucial as you explore Chernarus, as they can just as easily kill you. But how can you equip the always handy night vision goggles in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to equip night vision goggles in DayZ.

How to Equip Night Vision in DayZ

After getting your hands on a pair of night vision goggles in DayZ, you will be able to make use of them by either holding them or combining them with another piece of gear, in this case, either the Tactical Helmet or the VG Headstrap. With that said, you will be able to equip your night vision goggles in DayZ by opening your inventory tab and then combining both the goggles and the Helmet/Headstrap.

It’s important to point out that simply combining the items will not automatically make the goggles work, as you will also need to connect a charged Alkaline 9V Battery to it beforehand. You will be able to combine the battery by opening your inventory tab and then dragging it to the night vision goggles.

How to Get the Goggles in DayZ

Given the fact that the Night Vision Goggles are extremely handy and a must-have tool for those looking to venture through the night while avoiding infected, animals, as well as other players who may cross paths with them, they are an extremely rare spawn and can only be acquired on Helicopter Crash sites.

You can currently play DayZ exclusively on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023