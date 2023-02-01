Surviving in DayZ can be quite a hard task. From dealing with other players to zombies and just having to fight the forces of nature, it can be quite easy to die multiple times within an hour or two of playing on a server. One thing that can help you live a bit longer and gear back up after you die is having a base to store all of your items. Let’s go over how to build a base in DayZ.

How to Build a Base in DayZ

Building a base will help you survive a bit longer but it is no simple task. Normally you will find larger groups of players building bases in the middle of forests outside of towns to help hold all the loot they find in the town. However, you can build a base as a solo player with a little bit of work.

As a solo, you will want to take over a pre-made building already in a town or outside of one and simply board off the windows and doors to make it your own. To do this you will need lots of planks of wood, some metal wire, a hammer, nails, pliers, and a combination lock. Depending on which server you play on, getting these materials should be easy.

Once you have all the materials, you will want to go around your building and place walls over the windows with the hammer and nails. You can choose to replace them with gates if you want to be able to open up the windows to see out of them, but walls will work when you are starting out.

After you have the windows covered up, you will want to once again want to place a fence wall over the doorway. Then you will take the metal wire, pliers, and combination lock to turn it into a gate with a lock on it. If you don’t have a combination lock, you can still make a gate but any player can open it and come inside.

Now you just need to place down any deployable storage and spawn points that you want to have somewhere inside the base. Depending on the server you are playing on the items you can place will vary. Some storage items can also be locked with a combination lock to make them secure from anyone that might raid you. You can also dump items on the ground if you can’t place any storage, just don’t be surprised if the item despawns at some point though.

Once you have all that done, you will want to give your base a quick look over to make sure all the entrances are locked down and no one can sneak in. Now you just need to worry about defending it from other players and zombies. You can get some Night Vision goggles that will make seeing during a nighttime defense much easier.

DayZ is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023