Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Leveling Build

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The skill tree can be confusing in Diablo 4. With so many skills, allocating points in a spot that is not worth your time can happen often. While any skill can be helpful, some don’t work the best when it comes to crowd-control enemies, elites, and challenging bosses. This guide will cover the best Barbarian leveling Build in Diablo 4, perfect for dealing high damage and smashing your way through to the endgame.

Best Barbarian Leveling Build in Diablo 4

The Barbarian build below is excellent for playstyles that focus on dealing massive blows and high damage over the speedy option. While this is the best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4, high-tier armor and equipment can make it even stronger — so make sure to find the best farming spots for legendaries. If you make a mistake while leveling up, the good news is that Diablo 4 has a respec option.

Level 1: Frenzy

Level 2: Enhanced Frenzy

Level 3: Hammer of the Ancients

Level 4: Hammer of the Ancients Level 2

Level 5: Hammer of the Ancients Level 3

Level 6: Hammer of the Ancients Level 4

Level 7: Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients

Level 8: Furious Hammer of the Ancients

Level 9: Combat Frenzy

Level 10: Rallying Cry

Level 11: Enhanced Rallying Cry

Level 12: Strategic Rallying Cry

Level 13: Leap

Level 14: Enhanced Leap

Level 15: Power Leap

Level 16: Hammer of the Ancients Level 5

Level 17: Death Blow

Level 18: Death Blow Level 2

Level 19: Death Blow Level 3

Level 20: Death Blow Level 4

Level 21: Enhanced Death Blow

Level 22: Warrior’s Death Blow

Level 23: Hamstring

Level 24: Death Blow Level 5

Level 25: Wrath of the Berserker

Level 26: Prime Wrath of the Berserker

Level 27: Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Level 28: Tempered Fury

Level 29: Furious Impulse

Level 30: Swiftness

Level 31: Swiftness Level 2

Level 32: Swiftness Level 3

Level 33: Furious Impulse Level 2

Level 34: Furious Impulse Level 3

Level 35: Walking Arsenal

Level 36: Pit Fighter

Level 37: Pit Fighter Level 2

Level 38: Pit Fighter Level 3

Level 39: No Mercy

Level 40: Expose Vulnerability

Level 41: Thick Skin

Level 42: Thick Skin Level 2

Level 43: Thick Skin Level 3

Lever 44: Expose Vulnerability Level 2

Level 45: Expose Vulnerability Level 3

Level 46: Counteroffensive

Level 47: Counteroffensive Level 2

Level 48: Counteroffensive Level 3

Level 49: Defensive Stance

Level 50: Defensive Stance Level 2

Paragon Board for Barbarian Build

After unlocking all those skills and reaching level 50, you will unlock the Paragon Board. The Paragon Board grants players four Paragon Points instead of one skill point per level. The board is designed to increase specific stats such as intelligence, strength, willpower, and more. Players are not allowed to skip Paragon blocks and instead have to make their way up the grid.

As you make your way up the grid, you will encounter Glyph Sockets and skill buffs for your Barbarian build. While there are various ways to go about the Paragon Board, it is highly recommended that you shoot for two specific slots — life bonus attributes and Damage.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023