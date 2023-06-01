Diablo 4 Respec System, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has plenty of systems for players to wrap their heads around and one of these is the respec system which you will likely use during your playthroughs. There are certain intricacies to it that aren’t immediately made clear so it is worthwhile reading up on the topic. This article will take you through everything we think you need to know about the respec system in Diablo 4.

How to Respec in Diablo 4

In order to respec in Diablo 4, you will need to go to the main skill tree menu. “respec” is just a term for changing around what skills are bought and how you change the build of your character. When you have acquired skills, you can choose to respec an individual skill by holding down a particular platformed tied button/key — these are listed below for you to refer back to whenever needed.

PlayStation 5 — Hold Square on the Skill you’d like to respec.

— Hold Square on the Skill you’d like to respec. Xbox Series X/S — Hold X on the Skill you’d like to respec.

— Hold X on the Skill you’d like to respec. PC — Right-click the Skill you’d like to respec.

Related: How to Play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck

If you’d rather refund/respec every skill you have on your character, you can do so with the “Refund All” button on the skill tree menu. This is going to be a last resort for many players but it is still useful to know about. We’d recommend that you stick to just resetting particular skills instead of starting all over again with your build setup: it won’t take too long to make changes!

What is the Respec Cost for Diablo 4?

The Diablo 4 respec cost will be nothing for skills until you reach level seven. After you have reached level seven there will be a gold cost tied to it. This gold cost will continue to increase as you level up. After you hit level 30, you will easily be paying a few hundred gold (around 200) per skill to reset them. It is why to ensure that you make deliberate effective skill choices throughout the game.

Related: Best Classes for Defeating Ashava in Diablo 4 Server Slam

Since the gold cost of performing a Diablo 4 respec will always increase as you level up, it is important that you keep track mentally of when you need to respec and do it sooner rather than later. Of course, when you are proceeding through the game you will earn lots more gold much more rapidly. This will even out the respec cost and it will likely feel as though you are paying just a few cents over time for respecs.

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023