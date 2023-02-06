Are you looking for the best Dragon Age Inquisition mods? It is without a doubt that Dragon Age Inquisition is one of the best entries in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it is without its fault. These frustrating faults include needing more inventory space, not allowing players to purchase all available perks or an incredibly long wait time at the war table. While BioWare’s base game contains these issues, there are ways to fix them through the modding community, raising the quality of life for Dragon Age Inquisition. In this article, we will review our favorite mods for this beloved game so that you can add them to your game for a more enjoyable time.

Top Dragon Age Inquisition Mods

The mods we go over in this guide made a huge difference in overall gameplay quality. In no particular order, here are the best mods you should download to your game as soon as possible.

War Table – No Waiting

War Table is one of the most critical game mechanics in Dragon Age Inquisition, where you can send NPC’s off on an adventure for you to complete quests and gather rewards and materials. While it sounds great, sometimes doing this could take a ridiculous amount of time. Well, what if there was a way to eliminate the wait time? There is with the mod called “War Table – No Waiting.” This mod will make these NPCs complete each quest instantly, making the wait time at the War Table zero seconds.

More Loot – Remade

If you are one of those players constantly looking to grind for gold, gear, and other items, then the “More Loot – Remade” mod is perfect. This mod will increase the drop rate for over 200 loot tables in the game, helping you gather your required materials much faster. Once you get this mod installed, there is no looking back, as you will find yourself with higher inventory almost instantly with some of the best armor in the game. The best part about this accomplishment is that you didn’t even have to work hard to find them.

More Inquisition Levels

With 34 inquisition perks available in the game, players are only allowed to acquire a certain amount until they reach level 20. This is a bummer considering every time you obtain these perks, you can increase inventory size, receive new schematics, rare items, etc. So to have a cutoff on the number of inquisition levels you can reach prevents players from reaching maximum potential. The “More Inquisition Levels” mod increases the player’s maximum level to 30, providing 34 perk points. This will allow every perk to unlock, allowing the player to become as strong as possible and gain all the valuable rewards.

Increase Inventory Capacity

While some games can benefit from having a lack of inventory space, such as survival horror games, RPGs fall outside this category. The lack of inventory space can cause frustration, where you need to either find a storage space or drop some valuable items altogether. Though in Dragon Age Inquisition, there is a way to fix this through the “Increase Inventory Capacity” mod. This mod will take your base inventory amount of 400 slots and increase this number to an incredible amount of over 32,000. While you can improve your inventory as you progress further in the game, nothing will be able to beat the amount of leeway you have with this mod. You won’t find yourself ever having to drop or sell items.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is available now for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023