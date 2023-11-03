Best Early Game Units in Iron Marines Invasion

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When first starting a campaign in Iron Marines Invasion, you won’t have access to many different troops. However, some units are much better than others during the early stages of the game.

While it might take you a while to unlock the most powerful and exotic units, there are some basic troop combinations that get the job done for the first few solar systems.

The Best Early Game Troops in Iron Marines Invasion

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Specialist (Commandos)

Stormfrog (Frogonauts)

Gale (Mechas)

Instigator (Scoundrels)

As soon as specialists become available, make sure to utilize them. They are especially good when used with the hero Halford. He can take the head and use Holoclones to keep enemies busy while Specialists take their sweet time to snipe the enemies. Although their attack speed is terrible, the high damage of each shot more than makes up for it. Use Rangers as an infantry troop and keep the Specialists behind. Rangers are not great, but they will do decent enough until you unlock Frogonauts.

Stormtoads are among the coolest units in Iron Marines Invasion. They have a good movement speed, decent attack speed, and can take lots of damage for an infantry unit. All those characteristics combined make them great when used with Specialists. Besides, if Halford is your hero, you can let the Stormtoads walk in and then use Halford’s Gun Jutsu to obliterate unarmored units.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gale is your first flying unit, and you should go for one in the early game once you already have Stormtoads and Specialists in your army. They can deal decent damage, have lots of health, and can attack flying units, which is great against Jetpack Rebels. Not only that, Gales can go on their solo missions collecting resources while you handle enemy troops with Commandos and Frogonauts.

Finally, we have the Instigators. They don’t have a lot of range, but their guns can easily pierce armor, making them valuable against larger units. On top of that, they also have an ability that increases the damage of allied units, making Specialists even more powerful.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023