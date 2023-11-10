Best EU4 DLC: Which Europa Universalis IV DLC Packs Are Worth Buying?

Image: Paradox

Europa Universalis IV has intricate mechanics and an expansive world. However, the game’s depth is further enhanced by its numerous DLCs.

I know that a DLC for extremely complex strategy games sounds daunting enough, which is why I don’t condemn you for wondering if it is worth getting one of the many DLCs available for EU4. This is no easy decision, even for seasoned players. In this article, I’ll do my best to provide information to help you make that decision based on overall community reception and opinions on each DLC pack available for Europa Universalis IV.

What Europa Universalis IV DLC Should You Get?

DLC Name How Good Is It? Description Art of War Must-Have Introduces core game mechanics and quality of life improvements. Wealth of Nations Highly Recommended Introduces new features related to the control of important trade routes and clandestine operations. Mandate of Heaven Good/Decent Recommended for those interested in playing in the Asian region. Introduces the Age bonus system. Mare Nostrum Good/Decent Adds features and mechanics related to the naval side of the game. Conquest of Paradise Nice to Have, but Not Necessary Allows you to experience a brand new take on the New World.

The Art of War DLC is consistently ranked as a must-have by both the community and critics. It introduces core game mechanics and quality of life improvements such as the ability to transfer occupation of a province to a war ally, an army macrobuilder, and various subject types and interactions.

The Wealth of Nations DLC, as the name suggests, is all about making money. It introduces new features related to the control of important trade routes and clandestine operations. It does add a fairly interest element to the overall strategic aspects of EU4. You can enjoy the game without it, but it does seem to make the game better in a general sense.

The Mandate of Heaven DLC is recommended for those interested in playing in the Asian region. It introduces the Age bonus system, which can significantly boost early-game colonization speed. This DLC is worth getting but is far from necessary for a solid gameplay experience.

The Mare Nostrum is another DLC pack that is nice to have, but you won’t miss much if you decide not to buy it. With the Mare Nostrum provides, your game will have more features and mechanics related to the naval side of EU4, which might not be something you are particularly interested in. Mare Nostrum introduces new behaviors for fleets, making them better at acting autonomously, and adds options that affect trade, coastal raiding, traditional land warfare, and espionage.

Finally, let’s talk about Europa Universalis IV’s first DLC, The Conquest of Paradise. Although it’s an okay expansion, most EU4 would say you won’t miss much if you pass on this one. As for it’s features, Conquest of Paradise allows you to experience a brand new take on the New World by introducing the ability to generate a random New World. It also adds advanced civilizations and secret countries.

