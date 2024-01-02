Best Fortnite Chapter 5 Map Codes for XP Farming

Image: Epic Games

Leveling up the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass can take a ton of time, but there are a ton of XP glitches this season that will help you get Peter Griffin and other skins in no time. As always, Creative maps are one of the easiest ways to get XP in Fortnite, and there are plenty of Chapter 5 map codes already available.

How to Farm XP With Fortnite Creative Maps

When playing Creative maps in Fortnite, you’ll earn chunks of XP just for spending time in the mode. This is the official way of leveling up in Fortnite Creative, but the XP gains are slow and your growth is capped daily.

That’s where special Creative XP maps come into play. Map creators have come up with glitches and exploits that allow you to earn bonus XP just by being AFK in their maps. Some of them will let you complete the Battle Pass in a matter of hours just by sitting still, while other maps have a ton of XP coins and other things within them that grant you thousands upon thousands of XP for playing them.

Best AFK Glitch XP Map (8584-8379-5621)

In this map, turn around from spawn and jump out of the door to the platform below. Take as many Grapplers as you can and then return to spawn using the nearby portal. Then, wait until the giant timer on the wall runs out.

Once the timer hits zero, aim at the line on the ground between the golden vending machines a little to the left of the timer. This will reveal a hidden interact prompt that gives you a key. Take a bunch of them and then head back to the lower platform where you can use the key to open a locked door. Inside, look at the ceiling for a hidden button that activates the AFK XP glitch.

AFK Christmas 1v1s Map (2999-1211-8944)

This map has a very simple glitch method. Spawn in and head to the checkered platform where you’ll find an XP glitch button. Don’t click it though. Instead, interact with the Purple Pit FFA map next to it. Once you load into the purple arena, head to the healing vending machines and emote in the corner near the Flopper machine. Then, just wait for the timer to expire and enter 777 as the secret code to start the AFK XP glitch.

Exotics vs Mythics XP Exploit (2264-7801-0437)

This is another easy XP exploit. Just enter the map and head to the center of the area. Use an emote underneath the staircase on the right to reveal a hidden button. Interact with it and wait for the timer to expire. Then, just put 592 as the secret code to activate AFK XP. You’ll also be brought to a new area with hidden buttons for even more XP.

Glitched 1v1 Arena AFK XP Map (6436-0925-1981)

This map has a ton of free XP for you. Load into the map and turn around to find a hidden button inside a present next to the phone booth. Use it to activate AFK XP gains. To get even more XP, head down to the main area of the map and interact with another hidden button underneath the red ramp. There are several more XP switches hidden throughout the map, so build around and check every nook and cranny to maximize your growth.

More Fortnite Chapter 5 XP Map Codes

Map Name Map Code Intense 1v1 Build Fights 8064-7152-2934 Red vs Blue Warfare 3414-2215-4422 The Pit FFA 4590-4493-7113 LEGONITE FFA 4542-4724-2407 Secret XP Glitch 2264-7801-0437 1v1 FFA Build Fights 0528-5858-1317 Red vs Blue Team Deathmatch 7600-3376-2859

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024