Boosting PC performance on Fortnite is paramount for gamers trying to snag a victory royale. Having the best settings possible for your setup is necessary to get to this end. We have put together a comprehensive guide to give you the best experience based on what kind of PC you have. In this guide, we will show you the best PC settings for Fortnite. Boost your FPS, visibility and performance with our guide.

Best PC Settings for Fortnite: Boost FPS, Visibility, and Performance

First, make sure you have the right system requirements to meet the criteria to play the battle royale shooter. Here are the system requirements necessary to play Fortnite.

Minimum System Requirements

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Recommended System Requirements

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD R9 28,0 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Epic Quality Preset Specifications

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080 or equivalent GPU

Video Memory: 4 GB VRAM or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM or higher

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

How to Update Your Graphics Driver

There are two different kinds of graphics drivers. Find what kind of graphics card you have, NVIDIA or AMD-based, then update them here.

Update NVIDIA Driver

Download GeForce experience through NVIDIA.com Open GeForce experience Select the ‘Drivers’ tab Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner If an update is available, follow the steps

Update AMD Driver

Right-click on your desktop Select AMD Radeon Settings Click on the Home icon Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left Select ‘check for update’ If an update is available, follow the steps

Now that you have updated your drivers, here are the best graphics settings based on what kind of computer you have. Go back up to find what settings fit best for your gaming experience.

Best Fortnite graphics settings for low-end hardware

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Example: 1920 x 1080 (it should match your monitor’s native display resolution)

Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Graphics Quality

3D Resolution: 100%

View Distance: Epic

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post-processing: Low

Advanced Graphics

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Rendering Mode: DIRECTX11

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Ray Tracing: Off

Best Fortnite graphics settings for high-end hardware

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Example: 2560 x 1440 (it should match your monitor’s native display resolution)

Frame Rate Limit: Shouldn’t be much higher than your monitor’s refresh rate as this can cause screen tearing

Graphics Quality

3D Resolution: 100%

View Distance: Epic

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Textures: Medium

Effects: Low

Post-processing: Medium

Advanced Graphics

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Rendering Mode: DIRECTX11

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Ray Tracing: Off

Best Fortnite FPS on PC

You should base the FPS of your game on the refresh rate of your monitor for your PC. Run your games only 10 FPS over your PC’s refresh rate or lower. This means if you have a 60Hz monitor, only go with 60 or 70 FPS, as doing any more will just waste your PC’s processing power.

How to Use Performance Mode

Open settings in Fortnite Scroll down to ‘Rendering Mode’ Select Performance (Alpha) Restart Fortnite

Once you have done that, you can run Fortnite in Performance Mode.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.