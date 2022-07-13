Boosting PC performance on Fortnite is paramount for gamers trying to snag a victory royale. Having the best settings possible for your setup is necessary to get to this end. We have put together a comprehensive guide to give you the best experience based on what kind of PC you have. In this guide, we will show you the best PC settings for Fortnite. Boost your FPS, visibility and performance with our guide.
Best PC Settings for Fortnite: Boost FPS, Visibility, and Performance
First, make sure you have the right system requirements to meet the criteria to play the battle royale shooter. Here are the system requirements necessary to play Fortnite.
Minimum System Requirements
- Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac
- Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6
Recommended System Requirements
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD R9 28,0 or equivalent DX11 GPU
- Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM
- Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Epic Quality Preset Specifications
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080 or equivalent GPU
- Video Memory: 4 GB VRAM or higher
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM or higher
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
How to Update Your Graphics Driver
There are two different kinds of graphics drivers. Find what kind of graphics card you have, NVIDIA or AMD-based, then update them here.
Update NVIDIA Driver
- Download GeForce experience through NVIDIA.com
- Open GeForce experience
- Select the ‘Drivers’ tab
- Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner
- If an update is available, follow the steps
Update AMD Driver
- Right-click on your desktop
- Select AMD Radeon Settings
- Click on the Home icon
- Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left
- Select ‘check for update’
- If an update is available, follow the steps
Now that you have updated your drivers, here are the best graphics settings based on what kind of computer you have. Go back up to find what settings fit best for your gaming experience.
Best Fortnite graphics settings for low-end hardware
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Example: 1920 x 1080 (it should match your monitor’s native display resolution)
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
Graphics Quality
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post-processing: Low
Advanced Graphics
- V-Sync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Rendering Mode: DIRECTX11
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Ray Tracing: Off
Best Fortnite graphics settings for high-end hardware
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Example: 2560 x 1440 (it should match your monitor’s native display resolution)
- Frame Rate Limit: Shouldn’t be much higher than your monitor’s refresh rate as this can cause screen tearing
Graphics Quality
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Effects: Low
- Post-processing: Medium
Advanced Graphics
- V-Sync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Rendering Mode: DIRECTX11
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Ray Tracing: Off
Best Fortnite FPS on PC
You should base the FPS of your game on the refresh rate of your monitor for your PC. Run your games only 10 FPS over your PC’s refresh rate or lower. This means if you have a 60Hz monitor, only go with 60 or 70 FPS, as doing any more will just waste your PC’s processing power.
How to Use Performance Mode
- Open settings in Fortnite
- Scroll down to ‘Rendering Mode’
- Select Performance (Alpha)
- Restart Fortnite
Once you have done that, you can run Fortnite in Performance Mode.
