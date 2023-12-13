Best Fortnite Movement Settings: How to Fix Chapter 5 Movement

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite has always continued to add new features over the years and made changes to background systems, recently for Chapter 5 default movement has been adjusted and I have noticed many struggling to get to grips with the system.

This article will take you through the best Fortnite movement settings and how to “fix” the movement in Chapter 5.

How to Fix Fortnite Movement in Chapter 5 | Best Settings

If you are looking to get back to a similar movement from earlier chapters then one of the best ways to do so is adjusting the keyboard movement settings. Specifically, I recommend that you set the forward direction angle between 52 and 60 which players have been preferring. For the Strafe Angle, this can feel smooth at around 72 and then the Backward Diagonal Angle can be put to around 135.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you feel like it then it may also be worthwhile adjusting the sensitivity to values which will match up with what you prefer for the new movement. Some have also recommended removing the key bindings of “forced walk” but I believe that these Keyboard Movement settings are going to be the biggest help for you.

Can you Fix Controller Movement in Fortnite?

Currently, at the moment, there aren’t many ways to tweak the core feel of the controller movement for Fortnite but over time it could be likely the developers may make changes if there is a lot of feedback received from the community. All in all, these new changes in Chapter 5 will take time to get used to if you’re planning on sticking with it.

Some players may of course prefer the new movement too so there is a high chance it will indeed be staying very similar for this movement for a long time. However, with the settings above you will be able to get back to a sense of normality in Fortnite.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023