If you want to take Fortnite beyond the game itself, you can search for and download a cool wallpaper or background image for your phone or PC monitor. In between checking to see if the Fortnite servers are down, you can conduct some research for the best Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds available. Don’t worry, this guide’s sole purpose is to help you out with this quest (and other weekly quests, too).

What are the Best Fortnite Wallpapers and Backgrounds?

The term “best” is completely subjective so it is impossible to answer the question of what are the best Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds. For example, I really like the Tsuki wallpapers and backgrounds but you may not like those and prefer the Midas wallpapers and backgrounds.

The best Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds are the ones that you like the most. Don’t worry about what other people think is the best or worst, only pick what you think looks great.

Where to Find the Best Fortnite Wallpapers and Backgrounds

The best place to find Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds is wallpapers.com. All of the wallpapers and backgrounds are free on this page. Under the Fortnite section, they have hundreds of different wallpapers and backgrounds for your PC monitor or your phone.

You can narrow your search by selecting specific Fortnite character skins. You can also just start scrolling to find one you like. There are some Epic Games approved Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds, but most of them are fan made which, in our opinion, can be some of the cooler ones.

Another place you can find great Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds is on Pinterest. With whatever background or wallpaper you find on these sites, you may have to do some image manipulation on third-party sites to get the right fit. Regardless, these two places are your best bets for finding the best Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds.

That is where the best Fortnite wallpapers and backgrounds are found. Good luck finding the right Fortnite wallpaper or background for you!

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023