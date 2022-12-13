Fortnite: Is the Metalcore Mina Pack Worth It?

Fortnite is always receiving new character packs and the newest one is the Metalcore Mina Pack. While some packs just include skins, others offer a little extra. While some packs are more worth it than others, where does the Metalcore Mina Pack land? Here is whether the Fortnite Metalcore Mina Pack is worth it.

Is the Metalcore Mina Pack Worth It?

To determine whether or not the Fortnite Metalcore Mina Pack is worth it, you first must know how much the pack costs and what it includes. The Metalcore Mina Pack costs $3.99 USD. It can’t be purchased with V-Bucks, only real cash.

In the Metalcore Mina Pack, you’ll get 600 V-Bucks, the Mina Park Outfit, the Spikeheart Back Bling, and the Ruthless Claw Pickaxe. To be clear, there are no variations of the skin, it is just the Mina Park Outfit.

Now that you know the price and what is included, is the Metalcore Mina Pack worth it? First off, the starting price for V-Bucks is 1,000 V-Buck for $7.99. If this option existed, you would get 500 V-Bucks for $3.99. Since it doesn’t exist and the Metalcore Mina Pack gets you 600 V-Bucks with $3.99, that alone is worth it.

From here on out, it gets objective. We think the Mina Park Outfit is one of the most well-designed, coolest-looking skins so far to be offered as a pack. The Spikeheart Back Bling and Ruthless Claw Pickaxe are cool on their own but extra awesome with the Mina Park skin.

Though we definitely think the Metalcore Mina Pack is worth it, it is up to you to determine if it is worth it for you. Because Winterfest 2022 is live now until January 3, you’ll probably snag a couple of really nice free skins. The presents that offer 14 cosmetics for free are a great holiday treat from Epic Games to us, but you could also treat yourself with the Metalcore Mina Pack.

Whether or not you get the Metalcore Mina Pack, if you want to know when the new weekly reset is in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 or need help with any of the new quests, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022