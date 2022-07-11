Best Games to Play on Apple Watch

When you think of the idea of gaming on the go, you may not think of your Apple Watch as a suitable replacement for something like your Nintendo Switch, but sure enough, you can find some entertaining games to put on there to keep your mind focused, as well as multiplayer options so you can face off against your friends.

While it may not offer the most intuitive control scheme out there, you’ll find that there are plenty of unique experiences to be found on the Apple Watch, and we are here today to cover 10 of the most fun examples of gaming on your wrist.

Top 10 Apple Watch Games

10. Pong – Free

If you’re a fan of Pong, you may need to rush out to the store and get your hands on an Apple Watch as soon as possible. Not only can you play one of the oldest games on your wrist, but you’ll also be able to play this game against your friends. That’s right, you and a friend can have multiplayer Pong showdowns on the go, with nothing more than the digital crown acting as your paddle control. An excellent addition to the library.

9. Solitaire – Free

If you’re looking to get your hands on this classic title on the go, you may have some better options on a larger screen, but Solitaire works surprisingly well on this small display. It’s also one of the most highly reviewed apps on the Apple Watch App Store, so you know that plenty of folks are getting their cards fix on the go with this intuitive brain teaser. Just make sure to bring your glasses along for the ride.

8. Jellyfish Tap – Free

If you miss Flappy Bird, you’re not alone. With the countless clones on the market, you may be hard-pressed to find something that offers the same amount of challenge that the original did. Jellyfish Tap breaks this mold and actually provides an excellent challenge, and it performs extremely well on your Apple Watch, and with how nice the display is, you’ll be able to keep your eyes on the prize as you make your way through this title.

7. FruitPot – Free

If you’re looking for the excitement of the casino right on your wrist, you’ll need to get your hands on FruitPot as soon as possible. A surprisingly fun little slot game, you’ll be able to get your spin on quickly with this game, as you won’t even need to open up your phone to experience the excitement of Vegas, as it is now available directly on your wrist. While you can’t win any real-world money with this app, it’s still a very fun little time waster.

6. Pocket Plants – Free

If you’re looking for an excuse to get out and get healthy, you may want to get Pocket Plants onto your Apple Watch as soon as possible. If you miss the nostalgia of Tomogatchi and need a reason to get out and active, you’ll need to walk, run, bike, and do exercise to take care of your little pet on your wrist, so you no longer have any excuses. Make sure that you’re doing what you need to do to keep these little guys happy, and you may see them change right before your eyes!

5. Truth or Dare – Free

If you’re looking to be the center of attention at your next party or get-together, bring up Truth Or Dare on your wrist. While there may be a few Dares that aren’t appropriate for the little ones in your life, this could be a great opportunity to break the ice with someone that you’re interested in or a good way to get a group of people to loosen up and have a bit of fun. Just hope that you don’t get stuck having to answer an embarrassing question about yourself!

4. Vegas Bowling Lite – Free

If you’re looking to bring the action of the lanes to your wrist, you won’t be able to find a better bowling game than Vegas Bowling Lite. One of the most interesting parts of this title is that it features online multiplayer, so you’ll be able to bring the action to the streets no matter where you are, and find a group of people to play against. Make sure that you’ve got an extra pair of shoes before you hit the lanes, so you can be ready whenever!

3. Par 72 Golf Watch – Free

Much like the arcades of the past, Par 72 Golf puts on its best Golden Tee impression and is surprisingly excellent. You’ll be able to use the Digital Crown on the side of your watch to control the power that you need to nail the perfect hit onto the green and make sure that you smash the perfect putt. You’ll find a variety of courses that you’ll be able to play through, as well, making this a surprisingly in-depth golf game that you can play right on your wrist.

2. Bubble Wars – Free

There’s a reason that this title has over 10 million downloads on iPhone and iPad, with its addictive match-three gameplay translating extremely well to the Apple Watch. Using the Digital Crown to aim and a tap to fire, you’ll be clearing the screen in no time, and you’ll find yourself enamored with this title once more as you continue playing until you beat your best score once more. Never give up, and if you need more Bubble Wars in your life, you can get it on just about any Apple product!

1. KOMRAD – $1.99

A strangely emotional tale, this visual novel has you staying in touch with an AI that doesn’t know that the Cold War has come to an end. You’ll need to find out if you break the news to them, or string them along like nothing has happened, and it can take some wild turns as this tale progresses. You’re in charge, and you need to find out what is right and wrong in this situation, and you’re the only one that knows any better here.

And there we have it, 10 of the best games that you can get right on your Apple Watch! While they may not be the same quality as some of the titles that you’ll find on something like Apple Arcade, you’ll find plenty here to keep yourself occupied and maybe even some that can help you break the ice. You’ll have a great time as you play around with these games on the ride to work, the trip home, or wherever you may be!