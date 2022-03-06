Best Gran Turismo 7 Starting Car: Which Car Should You Buy?

When starting up Gran Turismo 7‘s career mode, you’ll have to wait a bit of time before you’ll be taking a Ferarri out for a spin. You’ll be granted the option for one of three smaller sedans, all offering less than stellar performance, but one of them is better than the rest in the pack.

Which one of them is it, you may be asking? Well, follow along as we get into the nitty-gritty of what makes our pick for the best starting car the clear winner in our guide for which starting car to pick when starting Gran Turismo 7!

Gran Turismo 7 – World Mode Starter Car

As you begin your journey through World Mode in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll have just enough credits to purchase one of three starting vehicles; the Honda Fit Hybrid ’14, Toyota Aqua S ’11, or the Mazda Demio XD Touring ’15.

While none of these will blow you away with high-end specs, crazy top speed, or even lightning-quick acceleration, the Toyota Aqua S ’11 is the easy winner of the best car to pick at the start of your game. Why is this, you ask?

Well, the fact that its massive 120HP engine can give you the most acceleration out of the beginning group of cars puts it as the clear winner. Allowing you to escape out of a turn faster than the other vehicles, or get up to top speed on a straightaway, you’ll be flying past your opponents in no time.

Checking over the stats of the vehicles you’ll be able to command from the beginning, the Toyota offers 0-0.25 in 17.93, while the closest competition offers 18.18 seconds in that same distance. Even though half a second doesn’t sound impressive, you’ll need it in neck-to-neck races during your beginnings as a new driver.

For 0-0.62 miles, however, you’ll notice over a full second of difference, with the Aqua coming in at 32.33 seconds, and the Mazda Demio coming in at 33.64 seconds. And of course, with the vast amount of customization that the game has to offer, you’ll be able to make things move along a little quicker as you play with tire settings, differential gears, and more.

None of these cars are going to be the sports cars you’ll be driving sooner than later, but to help you get through the beginning parts of the game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re bringing the Toyota Aqua along for the ride, as you’ll be able to have a slight advantage over your foes and help you reach the checkered flag before anyone else.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.