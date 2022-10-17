Best Hanzo Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features the return of dozens of fan-favorite Heroes from the first game as well as a handful of new and fun characters to play as. One of the most enduring favorites across both titles is Hanzo, a deadly DPS Hero capable of crazy picks and quick kills fitting of a mercenary assassin. His high mobility, combined with deadly precision makes him a dangerous opponent in the hands of a careful player and can mean a quick end for Heroes with a smaller HP pool. But with such a need for precision in Overwatch 2, Hanzo will need a fitting crosshair option to be the most effective.

Overwatch 2: Which Crosshair is the Best for Hanzo?

The best crosshair for Hanzo is the dot, followed by the circle, as they are both highly suitable for getting headshots in Overwatch 2, particularly the dot. Simply put, it’s the least obstructive crosshair while showing the exact point at and up to medium range before bullet drop brings the hit lower on the opponents at a long distance. The circle transitions into the dot as you pull back your arrows with Hanzo, but the dot lets you line up the shot with the most fully open, unobstructed view possible, once you’ve got enough practice.

How Do You Change Crosshairs in the Game?

This can be done by accessing the menu (‘Esc’ key/’Menu’/’Options’/’+’) and selecting ‘Options,’ then the ‘Controls’ tab, and under ‘General’ to the right, you’ll see ‘Reticle.’ Make your selection from the drop-down menu, and be sure to consider the advanced options. You can fine-tune your reticles here, enabling adjustment of size, opacity, and other features to get it exactly to whatever parameters with which you are most comfortable. Then you’ll be able to get right to terrorizing DPS and Support players unlucky enough to cross paths with you.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.