Best Legendary Weapons for PvP in Destiny 2
In the Crucible, skill and strategy will only take you so far without solid weapons to back them. This guide lists the best Legendary weapons to date for Destiny 2‘s Crucible, based on player reviews from light gg. With the right stat rolls, you might be surprised how much of an improvement these often unassuming weapons can make on your PvP match outcomes. Try out some combos of these Legendary weapons to find what gives you the greatest advantage over your opponents.
Kinetic Weapons
Auto Rifles:
- Guiding Star (5/5) – Rare
- Halfdan-D (4.7/5)
- Ether Doctor (4.3/5)
- Pluperfect (4.2/5)
- Duty Bound (4/5) – Rare
- Origin Story (4/5)
- Scathelocke (4/5)
Grenade Launchers:
- The Mountaintop (4.8/5) – Rare
Hand Cannons:
- Bad News XF4354 (5/5)
- Dire Promise (5/5) – Rare
- Home for the Lost (5/5) – Rare
- West of Sunfall 7 (5/5)
- Service Revolver (4.9/5)
- Better Devils (4.7/5)
- The Old Fashioned (4.6/5) – Season 9
- Austringer (4.5/5)
- Spare Rations (4.3/5)
- Warden’s Law (4.2/5) – Rare
Pulse Rifles:
- Relentless (5/5)
- Battle Scar (5/5)
- Bygones (4.8/5)
- Sacred Provenance (4.7/5) – Rare
- Blast Furnace (4.5/5)
- Eystein-D (4.5/5)
- Lincoln Green (4.5/5)
- Redrix’s Broadsword (4.1/5) – Rare
- Nightshade (4/5)
- Redrix’s Claymore (4/5) – Extremely Rare
Scout Rifles:
- Purpose (5/5) – Very Rare
- Song of Justice VI (5/5) – Rare
- Telemachus-C (5/5)
- Patron of Lost Causes (4.3/5) – Season 9
- Randy’s Throwing Knife (4.1/5) – Rare
- Call to Serve (4/5)
Shotguns:
- Blasphemer (5/5)
- Toil and Trouble (5/5)
- Dust Rock Blues (4.9/5)
- Parcel of Stardust (4.5/5)
- Baligant XU7743 (4.5/5)
Sidearms:
- Enigma’s Draw (5/5) – Very Rare
- Smuggler’s Word (4.5/5)
- Last of the Legion (4/5) – Very Rare
Sniper Rifles:
- Bite of the Fox (5/5)
- The Frigid Jackal (5/5)
- The Supremacy (4.9/5) – Rare
- Revoker (4.6/5) – Rare
- Long Shadow (4.5/5)
- Alone as a god (4/5) – Rare
- Silicon Neuroma (4/5) – Rare
SMGs:
- Trackless Waste (4.8/5)
- Antiope-D (4.7/5)
- Atalanta-D XG1992 (4/5)
Pictured: Patron of Lost Causes, Kinetic Scout Rifle, Season 9
Energy Weapons
Auto Rifles:
- Kibou AR-3 – Arc (5/5)
- Martyr’s Make – Arc (5/5) – Rare
- Positive Outlook – Void (5/5)
- Valakadyn – Solar (4.5/5)
- Age-Old Bond – Void (4.2/5) – Rare
- Galliard-42 XN7568 – Solar (4/5)
- Medley-45 – Solar (4/5) – Rare
- Prosecutor – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare
- Uriel’s Gift – Arc (4/5)
Combat Bows:
- Subtle Calamity – Void (4.1/5)
- Arsenic Bite-4B – Arc (4/5)
Fusion Rifles:
- Erentil FR4 – Void (4.8/5)
- The Wizened Rebuke – Arc (4.8/5)
- Elatha FR4 – Solar (4.5/5) – Season 9
Hand Cannons:
- Not Forgotten – Solar (5/5) – Very Rare
- Optative – Void (5/5)
- Ancient Gospel – Solar (4.5/5) – Rare
- Kindled Orchid – Void (4.5/5)
- Trust – Solar (4.4/5)
- Luna’s Howl – Solar (4.2/5) – Rare
- A Cold Sweat – Void (4/5) – Very Rare
- Nature of the Beast – Arc (4/5) – Rare
- Requiem-45 – Void (4/5)
Pulse Rifles:
- Claws of the Wolf – Void (5/5)
- Darkest Before – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare
- Jian 7 Rifle – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare
- Outlast – Solar (4.9/5)
- Swift Ride XE8375 – Arc (4.8/5)
- Adhortative – Solar (4.5/5)
- Horror’s Least – Arc (4.3/5) – Rare
- Last Perdition – Void (4.3/5)
- Premonition – Void (4.3/5) – Rare
- Foggy Notion – Arc (4/5)
- Inaugural Address – Void (4/5)
Scout Rifles:
- Black Scorpion-4sr – Arc (5/5)
- The Cut and Run – Arc (5/5)
- Distant Relation – Solar (4.3/5)
- Eternal Blazon – Arc (4/5) – Rare
- No Feelings – Arc (4/5) – Rare
- Vouchsafe – Void (4/5)
Shotguns:
- A Sudden Death – Solar (5/5) – Very Rare
- Badlander – Arc (5/5)
- Mindbender’s Ambition – Solar (4.8/5) – Rare
- Good Bone Structure – Arc (4.5/5)
- Gunnora’s Axe – Arc (4.5/5)
- Retold Tale – Void (4.3/5)
- Emperor’s Courtesy – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare
- Wishbringer – Solar (4/5)
Sidearms:
- Anonymous Autumn – Solar (5/5)
- Dead Man Walking XX7463 – Solar (5/5)
- The Last Dance – Arc (5/5)
- The Vision – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare
- Death by Scorn – Void (4.8/5)
- Translation Theory – Solar (4.6/5)
Sniper Rifles:
- Elegy-49 – Void (5/5)
- Maxim XI – Void (5/5) – Very Rare
- Persuader – Void (5/5)
- Tatara Gaze – Arc (5/5)
- The Long Walk – Void (5/5) – Very Rare
- Twilight Oath – Solar (4.7/5)
- Apostate – Void (4.6/5)
- Beloved – Solar (4.6/5)
- Omniscient Eye – Solar (4.3/5) – Rare
- Sole Survivor – Arc (4.3/5)
- The Long Goodbye – Arc (4.1/5) – Rare
- Occluded Finality – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare
SMGs:
- Breath of the Dragon – Arc (5/5)
- Bad Reputation – Solar (4.8/5)
- The Hero’s Burden – Void (4.2/5)
- Foggy Notion – Arc (4/5)
- Mob Justice – Solar (4/5)
- Stochastic Variable – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare
Pictured: Elatha FR 4, Solar Fusion Rifle, Season 9
Power Weapons
Linear Fusion Rifles:
- Man O’ War – Solar (5/5)
- Crooked Fang-4fr – Void (4/5)
Grenade Launchers:
- Terran Wind – Solar (5/5)
- Orthrus – Solar (4/5)
- Play of the Game – Arc (4/5)
Machine Guns:
- Fixed Odds – Solar (4.6)
Rocket Launchers:
- Blue Shift – Solar (5/5)
- Roar of the Bear – Solar (5/5)
- Sins of the Past – Arc (5/5)
- Apex Predator – Solar (4.3/5)
- Shining Sphere – Arc (4/5)
- Sleepless – Arc (4/5)
Swords:
- No swords made it to this list, but that might change next season with Bungie’s sword overhauls which will be designed to make the sword a more PvP friendly weapon.