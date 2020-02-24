Best Legendary Weapons for PvP in Destiny 2

In the Crucible, skill and strategy will only take you so far without solid weapons to back them. This guide lists the best Legendary weapons to date for Destiny 2‘s Crucible, based on player reviews from light gg. With the right stat rolls, you might be surprised how much of an improvement these often unassuming weapons can make on your PvP match outcomes. Try out some combos of these Legendary weapons to find what gives you the greatest advantage over your opponents.

Kinetic Weapons

Auto Rifles:

Guiding Star (5/5) – Rare

Halfdan-D (4.7/5)

Ether Doctor (4.3/5)

Pluperfect (4.2/5)

Duty Bound (4/5) – Rare

Origin Story (4/5)

Scathelocke (4/5)

Grenade Launchers:

The Mountaintop (4.8/5) – Rare

Hand Cannons:

Bad News XF4354 (5/5)

Dire Promise (5/5) – Rare

Home for the Lost (5/5) – Rare

West of Sunfall 7 (5/5)

Service Revolver (4.9/5)

Better Devils (4.7/5)

The Old Fashioned (4.6/5) – Season 9

Austringer (4.5/5)

Spare Rations (4.3/5)

Warden’s Law (4.2/5) – Rare

Pulse Rifles:

Relentless (5/5)

Battle Scar (5/5)

Bygones (4.8/5)

Sacred Provenance (4.7/5) – Rare

Blast Furnace (4.5/5)

Eystein-D (4.5/5)

Lincoln Green (4.5/5)

Redrix’s Broadsword (4.1/5) – Rare

Nightshade (4/5)

Redrix’s Claymore (4/5) – Extremely Rare

Scout Rifles:

Purpose (5/5) – Very Rare

Song of Justice VI (5/5) – Rare

Telemachus-C (5/5)

Patron of Lost Causes (4.3/5) – Season 9

Randy’s Throwing Knife (4.1/5) – Rare

Call to Serve (4/5)

Shotguns:

Blasphemer (5/5)

Toil and Trouble (5/5)

Dust Rock Blues (4.9/5)

Parcel of Stardust (4.5/5)

Baligant XU7743 (4.5/5)

Sidearms:

Enigma’s Draw (5/5) – Very Rare

Smuggler’s Word (4.5/5)

Last of the Legion (4/5) – Very Rare

Sniper Rifles:

Bite of the Fox (5/5)

The Frigid Jackal (5/5)

The Supremacy (4.9/5) – Rare

Revoker (4.6/5) – Rare

Long Shadow (4.5/5)

Alone as a god (4/5) – Rare

Silicon Neuroma (4/5) – Rare

SMGs:

Trackless Waste (4.8/5)

Antiope-D (4.7/5)

Atalanta-D XG1992 (4/5)

Pictured: Patron of Lost Causes, Kinetic Scout Rifle, Season 9

Energy Weapons

Auto Rifles:

Kibou AR-3 – Arc (5/5)

Martyr’s Make – Arc (5/5) – Rare

Positive Outlook – Void (5/5)

Valakadyn – Solar (4.5/5)

Age-Old Bond – Void (4.2/5) – Rare

Galliard-42 XN7568 – Solar (4/5)

Medley-45 – Solar (4/5) – Rare

Prosecutor – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare

Uriel’s Gift – Arc (4/5)

Combat Bows:

Subtle Calamity – Void (4.1/5)

Arsenic Bite-4B – Arc (4/5)

Fusion Rifles:

Erentil FR4 – Void (4.8/5)

The Wizened Rebuke – Arc (4.8/5)

Elatha FR4 – Solar (4.5/5) – Season 9

Hand Cannons:

Not Forgotten – Solar (5/5) – Very Rare

Optative – Void (5/5)

Ancient Gospel – Solar (4.5/5) – Rare

Kindled Orchid – Void (4.5/5)

Trust – Solar (4.4/5)

Luna’s Howl – Solar (4.2/5) – Rare

A Cold Sweat – Void (4/5) – Very Rare

Nature of the Beast – Arc (4/5) – Rare

Requiem-45 – Void (4/5)

Pulse Rifles:

Claws of the Wolf – Void (5/5)

Darkest Before – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare

Jian 7 Rifle – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare

Outlast – Solar (4.9/5)

Swift Ride XE8375 – Arc (4.8/5)

Adhortative – Solar (4.5/5)

Horror’s Least – Arc (4.3/5) – Rare

Last Perdition – Void (4.3/5)

Premonition – Void (4.3/5) – Rare

Foggy Notion – Arc (4/5)

Inaugural Address – Void (4/5)

Scout Rifles:

Black Scorpion-4sr – Arc (5/5)

The Cut and Run – Arc (5/5)

Distant Relation – Solar (4.3/5)

Eternal Blazon – Arc (4/5) – Rare

No Feelings – Arc (4/5) – Rare

Vouchsafe – Void (4/5)

Shotguns:

A Sudden Death – Solar (5/5) – Very Rare

Badlander – Arc (5/5)

Mindbender’s Ambition – Solar (4.8/5) – Rare

Good Bone Structure – Arc (4.5/5)

Gunnora’s Axe – Arc (4.5/5)

Retold Tale – Void (4.3/5)

Emperor’s Courtesy – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare

Wishbringer – Solar (4/5)

Sidearms:

Anonymous Autumn – Solar (5/5)

Dead Man Walking XX7463 – Solar (5/5)

The Last Dance – Arc (5/5)

The Vision – Arc (5/5) – Very Rare

Death by Scorn – Void (4.8/5)

Translation Theory – Solar (4.6/5)

Sniper Rifles:

Elegy-49 – Void (5/5)

Maxim XI – Void (5/5) – Very Rare

Persuader – Void (5/5)

Tatara Gaze – Arc (5/5)

The Long Walk – Void (5/5) – Very Rare

Twilight Oath – Solar (4.7/5)

Apostate – Void (4.6/5)

Beloved – Solar (4.6/5)

Omniscient Eye – Solar (4.3/5) – Rare

Sole Survivor – Arc (4.3/5)

The Long Goodbye – Arc (4.1/5) – Rare

Occluded Finality – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare

SMGs:

Breath of the Dragon – Arc (5/5)

Bad Reputation – Solar (4.8/5)

The Hero’s Burden – Void (4.2/5)

Foggy Notion – Arc (4/5)

Mob Justice – Solar (4/5)

Stochastic Variable – Arc (4/5) – Very Rare

Pictured: Elatha FR 4, Solar Fusion Rifle, Season 9

Power Weapons

Linear Fusion Rifles:

Man O’ War – Solar (5/5)

Crooked Fang-4fr – Void (4/5)

Grenade Launchers:

Terran Wind – Solar (5/5)

Orthrus – Solar (4/5)

Play of the Game – Arc (4/5)

Machine Guns:

Fixed Odds – Solar (4.6)

Rocket Launchers:

Blue Shift – Solar (5/5)

Roar of the Bear – Solar (5/5)

Sins of the Past – Arc (5/5)

Apex Predator – Solar (4.3/5)

Shining Sphere – Arc (4/5)

Sleepless – Arc (4/5)

Swords: