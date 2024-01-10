Best LEGO Fortnite Farm Designs for Seed Farming

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for the best way to design your farms and maximize your seed farming output in LEGO Fortnite, you’ve found the right guide.

We’re going to talk about everything you need to know about seed farming in LEGO Fortnite, including what tools you need, how to design your farm, and what structures you need to optimize your output.

The Importance of Design in Seed Farming

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The design of the farm itself can indeed affect its efficiency in LEGO Fortnite, but only if you do it carelessly. The farm’s layout and the ease of accessing your crops (and harvesting them quickly) are important. However, this doesn’t mean that it’s the most complicated thing to do when setting up your farm.

In fact, all you need to do is keep your crops close to one another. You can either group them all together, using each line for a different kind of seed, or you can create separate areas for each type of seed. Just make sure that they are not so separate that you have to run too far to get from one side to the other. A small space on the same side of it, a garden plot, is more than enough to separate the areas for each farm.

Essential Tools for Your LEGO Fortnite Farm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here are the things you need to make the most out of your LEGO Fortnite Seed Farm:

Shovel Fertilizer Garden Plot Seeds

A shovel is a must to scoop soil from the ground. You’ll need soil to build your garden plot. You will want the recipe for a shovel after setting up your first crafting bench. As mentioned before, you can get soil by using your shovel, but you also need fertilizers to get your garden blocks. This resource can be found near cows, chickens, and herds of sheep. You just have to look around for a bit. By combining the soil that you get from the ground with a shovel and the fertilizers, you can make your Garden Plot. The recipe is unlocked after you use the shovel for the first time.

After setting up your Garden Plot, you will need to deposit your seeds. All you have to do now is plant seeds to make something come out of the soil that you’ve just prepared. You can look around the biomes for chests to see if you can get some seeds at the beginning of the game, but you can also get seeds by using a grain mill to prepare them.

Image: Epic

With that out of the way, just make sure that you arrange the garden plots are arranged in a way that makes it easy for you to go back and forth collecting your crops, and ensure that the crops are also close enough to your crafting structures.

You should have a crafting bench, a lumber mill, and a grain mill at this point, so you can have wooden rods and planks to craft chests and store everything that you collect. The crafting bench is needed for the shovel, as mentioned before, and the grain mill will help you get seeds, which you will be using to plant more crops.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024