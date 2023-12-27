Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The MTZ-556 is an assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 that can be highly deadly in zombie mode with the proper build. We got you covered in this guide with the best MTZ-556 zombies build.

Best MTZ-556 Zombies Build

When creating the best MTZ-556 zombies build in Modern Warfare 3, your main goal is to increase its weaknesses, which are accuracy and recoil. You also want to ensure you have clear vision through a good optic and a ton of ammo to deal with the waves of zombies you will face. Here is the best zombie build for the MTZ-556.

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

Purifier Muzzle Break Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

The MTZ-556 has pretty low aim stability by default, so it’s essential to reduce this by using the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel. You’ll find that it’s much easier to land shots with the gun, as the barrel will help reduce aiming sway and increase aim stability, improving your accuracy tenfold for landing shots on zombies. The best part is that it will help for both mid-range and close-range, helping big-time with crowd control and granting you breathing room.

Accuracy can be improved even further through the use of the Purifier Muzzle Break. This handy Muzzle will reduce recoil, specifically horizontal recoil, making it easy to rain bullets on waves of oncoming enemies. As you can see, the main goal of this build is to improve the gun’s weak spots, which are accuracy and recoil.

To top it all off, the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip will increase the stability of the MTZ-556, once again increasing accuracy. These attachments that focus on you landing every shot will increase your chances of lasting longer in the zombies match, leading to collecting more essence for more upgrades and perk colas.

We have the Optic and magazine for the last two attachments for the best MTZ-556 zombie build: Slate Reflector and 50-Round Drum. The Slate Reflector Optic is my personal favorite due to the size of the crosshair and the “easy-to-see” view it provides. The Optic comes down to preference, and you should try them all to see which best fits your style, but the Slate Reflector is one of the best.

As for the magazine, you want a ton of ammo at your disposal without needing to reload every two seconds. The 50-round drum allows this, allowing you to unload more shots on hordes of zombies before having to reload as many times, which could ultimately lead to your death.

There you have it: the best MTZ-556 zombies build in MW3. Check out our other zombie build guides on the Attack of the Fanboy site, such as the Holger 556 and Akimbo CQR-45.