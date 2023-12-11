Best Akimbo CQR-45 Zombies Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

If you’ve ever played a Call of Duty Zombies game before, then you know not to underestimate pistols. The CQR-45 is the standard sidearm in Modern Warfare 3, but in Zombies, it can become a modern day version of the classic Mustang and Sally with the right attachments.

While it’s not an exact comparison, the CQR-45 is an insanely powerful pistol if you Pack-a-Punch it a few times and bring the right loadout. It doesn’t have much flair to set it apart from the other weapons in its class, but that means this pistol is the perfect blank canvas for these attachments.

Best CQR-45 MW3 Zombies Build

The CQR-45 is a solid all-around sidearm, but it can easily become the star of your Zombies loadout if you build it the right way. With these attachments, you won’t need any other weapons in MW3 Zombies.

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: Verdant Hook Mounted Laser

Verdant Hook Mounted Laser Magazine: 40 Round Drum

40 Round Drum Trigger Action: XRK V21 Heavy Match

XRK V21 Heavy Match Rear Grip: Akimbo CQR-45

The FT Steel Fire Muzzle reduces ADS speed but that doesn’t matter since this is an Akimbo build. The increased bullet velocity it provides is what really matters. The Verdant Hook Mounted Laser will smooth out the pistol’s recoil and reduce its hip fire spread, too. On top of that, the XRK V21 Heavy Match Trigger Action makes this weapon fire much faster and provides a slight boost to sprint-to-fire speed that comes in handy.

Don’t forget to select Akimbo CQR-45 as the Rear Grip so you can dual-wield two of these pistols. Finally, the 40 Round Drum Magazine is a must-have for any Akimbo build so you can mow down waves of Zombies without getting interrupted by reloads too often. Thankfully, the CQR-45 still boasts a naturally fast reload speed, so it won’t feel that slow even with a drum mag.

Whether you’re just trying to level up the CQR-45 fast so you can get back to multiplayer or if you’re trying to grind out all of its camo challenges, this build is well-suited for just about any occassion. Even the toughest Contracts and Special Zombies won’t stand a chance once you’ve upgraded this pistol a few times and purchased your favorite Perks.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023