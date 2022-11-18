Are you wondering what the best multiplayer mod for Fallout 4 is? Fallout 4 is the critically acclaimed follow-up to Fallout New Vegas. In this entry, we take on the role of a vault dweller in the Commonwealth. New features of Fallout 4 include a crafting system and a dialogue system featuring over 100,000 lines of dialogue. So it is no wonder you want to play Fallout 4 with others. Is it possible, though? Unfortunately, Fallout 4 does not include any multiplayer function with the base game. However, like previous Fallout entries, you can mod it. Here is everything you need to know about the best multiplayer mod for Fallout 4.

Best Multiplayer Mod for Fallout 4

There were two main multiplayer mods for Fallout 4, but unfortunately, they have been abandoned or discontinued. There is, however, one mod that will allow you to communicate with other players. Here are the full details on the abandoned multiplayer mods for Fallout 4 and a fun alternative.

Abandoned Multiplayer Mods for Fallout 4

The Fallout 4 Multiplayer Mod and Fallout Together were the most promising multiplayer mods. Unfortunately, both mod creators have moved on from these projects and are no longer available. Here is the explanation of why this is the case.

Fallout 4 Multiplayer Mod

The Fallout 4 Multiplayer Mod was scrapped because it had many bugs and performance issues. The mod creator attempted to find volunteers to help fix the mod but was unable to do so. As a result, thee mod was sadly discontinued forever.

Fallout Together

The same creator created the Fallout Together mod as the hit Skyrim Together mod. The creator attempted to port over the Skyrim Together mod but ran into so many issues that they decided to scrap the idea forever. The Skyrim Together mod, however, has seen a full official release and works very well.

Active Multiplayer Mods for Fallout 4

While you won’t get to play with other players in Fallout 4, there is a mod that will allow you to communicate with fellow vault dwellers. This is a fun alternative as it gives the Commonwealth a sense of life.

Building Bridges

Building Bridges is the only active multiplayer mod available for Fallout 4. While Making Bridges doesn’t allow you to play co-op with other players, it lets you leave them notes in the world to find as they explore. A fun aspect of this is leaving notes for people to let them know how to complete a quest or where a bobblehead is located on a level. You can follow the instructions on installing the mod on Nexus Mods. The installation process is easy, and you’ll be communicating with other Commonwealth vault dwellers in no time.

If you are looking for an official multiplayer Fallout game, then Fallout 76 is your only choice. Luckily, all of the issues with the game at launch have been fixed, and it is insanely fun. We are hoping that the next Fallout entry will have some co-op mode.

Fallout 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022