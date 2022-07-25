Jake the Dog is one of the free, unlocked characters available from the jump in MultiVersus. With that in mind, he is an excellent Bruiser and, with the right perks, can absolutely demolish the battlefield. Because he is a shapeshifting dog, he can be considered the Kirby of MultiVersus. Here are the best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Like every other character in MultiVersus, Jake the Dog unlocks more perks as you play as him. He unlocks his Signature Perks when he reaches Level 8 and Level 10. Here are the two Jake the Dog Signature Perks:

– Enemies that touch Jake while he is stretching are briefly stunned. Stay Limber, Dude – Jake’s Special Ground Down house ability bounces back into the air after hitting the ground.

Jake will also unlock several universal perks that some of the other MultiVersus characters share. With all of that in mind, here are the best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus:

– Enemies that touch Jake while he is stretching are briefly stunned. Lumpy Space Punch – Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks in the air.

– Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks in the air. Toon Elasticity – Your team receives a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity.

– Your team receives a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity. Tasmanian Trigonometry – Your team receives a 15% increase to base knockback influence.

These are the best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus. Sticky is unlocked at Level 8, Lumpy Space Air at Level 2, Toon Elasticity at Level 4, and Tasmanian Trigonometry at Level 13. Though there are several great perks to pick from, the combination of these four perks will add important and powerful buffs to your team which will give you the upper hand in a fight.

MultiVersus will be released in Open Beta form tomorrow for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.