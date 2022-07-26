One of the first characters you will unlock in MultiVersus, Wonder Woman can also be considered one of the best, thanks to her ability to not only deal heavy damage but also shield allies and block projectiles. But what are the best perks for her? To answer that and more, here are the best perks for Wonder Woman on MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

As a Tank, Wonder Woman’s biggest strength lies in her ability to stand her ground and deal heavy damage while also buffing herself and her teammates with a sturdy shield, an ability which also makes her a fan favorite in 1v1 battles. With that said, the best perks for her are those focused on increasing her damage and decreasing the cooldown of her abilities, such as Cofeezilla, Percussive Punch Power, and Wildcat Brawler. She can also make great use of mobility-focused perks such as the life-saving Triple Jump perk.

You can check out below a comprehensive look at the best perks for Wonder Woman, featuring their effects and the reason why they are such a great fit for her:

Cofeezilla : A must for Wonder Woman, as the perk will decrease the cooldown time of her abilities, allowing you to make more frequent use of her set.

Make It Rain, Dog! : The perk increases the speed of projectiles by 10/20%, allowing Wonder Woman's Lasso to strike true more often (yeah, we got the pun).

Percussive Punch Power: A great perk for Wonder Woman, as well as a must for those who prefer to make use of ground combos and projectiles, the Percussive Punch Power perk increases the damage of attacks that knock enemies back horizontally by 5/10%, making it a must, especially if you are making use of the Whip of Hephaestus signature perk, which adds a knockback effect to the Lasso of Truth.

Wildcat Brawler: A great perk no matter the scenario, Wildcat Brawler increases Wonder Woman's ground melee attack damage by 5/10%, making it a great fit, no matter the matchup.

Absorb 'n' Go : A situational perk, but an extremely useful one for Wonder Woman, as the perk decreases her cooldown even further after being knocked back by projectiles.

Triple Jump: One, if not the best all-rounder perk in the game, Tripple Jump is a great tool no matter the character you are currently using, thanks to its massive increase in air maneuverability, which allows you to not only perform more upward ringouts, but also bait enemies successfully.

What’s Wonder Woman’s Best Signature Perk?

As with the normal perks, we can’t say for sure which single perk is the best, as you will need to change them frequently when facing determined scenarios or foes. With that said, for those looking to make more frequent use of her Lasso of Truth while in battle, the Whip of Hephaestus perk is a great fit. On the other hand, when facing high damaging foes, the Shield of Athena signature perk would be our main pick, as it allows you to gain a shield after a successful dodge, thus making Wonder Woman even more of a tank when on the field.

You can currently take part in the MultiVersus open beta test on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam.