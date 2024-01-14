Best Places to Level Fast in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Runes certainly make things easier, but leveling up in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery is still a challenge. To get you ready endgame-ready, this guide highlights the best zones to level up fast for both Horde and Alliance characters in SoD.

Quick Tips for Fast Leveling in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

If this isn’t your first character, purchasing bags and a green weapon for your new alt can significantly speed up the leveling process. A good weapon will allow you to kill mobs far faster during early levels, and having more inventory space means less time emptying and more time questing.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Don’t forget that Dungeons also provide tons of XP and are the primary method of obtaining good gear. If you’re leveling an alt, Dungeon runs from Level 10~ onward is a brilliant leveling method, albeit somewhat repetitive.

If this is your first character, I recommend splitting your time between Dungeons and Questing to ensure you’re consistently earning gold and simultaneously leveling professions while out in the world. Don’t forget to pick up Cooking to fuel your mana and post-mob breaks.

Best Horde Zones for Leveling in WoW Season of Discovery

Level 1 – 10 — Starting Zone

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Until you reach Level 10, there’s no reason to diverge from your starting area and its containing zone. In Season of Discovery, every class has at least two Runes to collect at this stage, and many of the quests are designed to familiarize players with basic mechanics and important areas.

Level 10 – 25 — The Barrens (and Stonetalon Mountains)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Wowpedia

Once you’re around Level 10, it’s time to head to The Barrens (Kalimdor). This zone is colossal — especially without a mount — but it’s also packed with quests that can take you all the way to Level 25. There’s also the luxury of being a Horde-controlled zone, meaning no Alliance can bother you. There’s nothing worse than being ganked by a gnome — trust me.

Combine questing in The Barrens with a few Wailing Caverns and Ragefire Chasm Dungeon runs, and leveling shouldn’t take too long. For a change of pace, you can also quest in the nearby Stonetalon Mountains from Level 16 to around Level 20.

If you can find a group, a trip to Ashenvale is a solid idea when approaching Level 25. There aren’t many quests you can pick up here, but the few you can pick up provide good XP. Additionally, participating in the Battle for Ashenvale event will earn you some valuable reputation early.

Best Alliance Zones for Leveling in WoW Season of Discovery

Level 1 – 10 — Starting Zone

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

As is the case with the Horde, level through your starting area and its zone until you reach Level 10. There are Runes to grab for every class, and you’ll pick up some useful flight points to areas like Stormwind or Ironforge. Don’t forget to pick up some professions, too.

Level 10 – 20 — Darkshore or Westfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Wowpedia

At Level 10, questers should take a trip to Darkshore in Kalimdor. There are tons of quests all tightly packed close together here, making questing speedier than any other zone in this level bracket.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Wowpedia

Westfall is a solid option if you want to include Dungeons in your leveling experience. Not only does it have an abundance of quests, but the Deadmines and Stockades are both nearby. These fan-favorite dungeons are quick, easy, and perfect for fast leveling.

Level 20 – 25 — Ashenvale

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Wowpedia

While you can potentially reach Level 25 in Westfall or Darkshore, Ashenvale in Kalimdor has more XP-heavy quests for those last few levels. Furthermore, the Battle For Ashenvale public event will also net you easy XP and early reputation when it’s active.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery on PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2024