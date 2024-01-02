Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Pulemyot 762 is one of the best Light Machine Guns in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, but how does it hold up in Zombies? Well, it depends on the loadout, which this guide will detail as it will cover the best Pulemyot 762 Zombies build in MW3.

Pulemyot 762 Zombies Build in MW3

This Pulemyot 762 Zombies build focuses on reducing recoil, supplying an ample amount of ammo for reduced reloading, and increased stopping power to mow down hordes of dangerous enemies. Here is the best Pulemyot 762 Zombies build in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

Purifier Muzzle Break Optics: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Magazine: 200 Round Belt

The Purifier Muzzle Break aims to improve the gun’s most significant weakness — recoil. This Purifier Muzzle Break reduces the Pulemyot 762 horizontal recoil, making it significantly easier to land all your shots on hordes of zombies in front of you. Pair this valuable muzzle with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, and you’ll find yourself with an all-around improved LMG with almost zero recoil.

To further improve your accuracy, add on the Nought-Z3 rear grip. The Nought-Z3 helps with aim stability and weapon handling, helping with reducing the chance of wasting bullets.

Speaking of bullets, you’ll want to add on the 200 Round Belt as the magazine for the Pulemyot 762. This magazine will supply you with 400 rounds when you Pack-a-Punch the gun, ensuring you never run out of ammo during the zombie match. This is extremely important and arguably the most important, especially when entering the higher-threat zones.

Regarding the optic, it really boils down to the player’s preference. When choosing an optic, select one with the most precise view and ease of use. I recommend selecting the SZ Mini, an optic that boosts precision sight picture, making each zombie in the area easier to spot. You could also go with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x if you prefer an optic that zooms further for enemies off in the distance.

That’s all you need to know about the best Pulemyot zombies build in MW3. Feel free to check out our other zombie builds, including the SVA 545 and the Striker!

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024