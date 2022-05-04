Best Starter Warframe: Which Warframe Should You Choose to Begin With?

Warframe has three starter frames for you to choose from for when you take your first steps within the world that the experience offers. Of course, deciding upon what is the best decision for your starter frame can be a tough choice indeed and that is why this guide article will inform you of everything you need to know about what the best starter Warframe is for the game. There are many variables but there are a few key details that make a certain frame stand out in front of the rest in terms of stats.

Best Starter Warframe — The Details

With the sheer variety of Warframes on offer throughout the game, getting to choose from three at the start will certainly bring you into the fray of making decisions for what Warframes you want to work towards getting. You will be thankful to know that when you do choose a starter Warframe, you will still be able to obtain any of the Warframes that you didn’t choose at other times in the game.

The three starter Warframes are Excalibur, Mag, and Volt. If you’re wanting a starter Warframe that can withstand a lot of damage then Excalibur is certainly that Warframe compared to others. Excalibur can be regarded as the ‘best starter Warframe’ because of their great stats for defense and damage output.

However, for those of you who want to focus on tactics more and learn how to use abilities in a particular way to get the best advantage over enemies with the Warframe you are utilizing then Mag and Volt can be that for you. Mag is a powerhouse even after her reworks. The abilities she has access to will have you dealing with enemies through a myriad of physics-based abilities. As for Volt, if you want to be able to move around the world with extreme efficiency, then Volt is another great choice.

Overall, Excalibur is regarded as the best starter Warframe by the community. You are sure to be prepared for everything that the game has to offer.

Warframe is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.