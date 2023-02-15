Best Steflos Shotgun Build in Warframe 2023

In the Citrine update that just dropped in Warframe, we can now get our hands on the new Steflos shotgun. This is definitely going to be a fan favorite for those who like the Plasmor guns. So, with that said, once you acquire it, what is the best build for the Steflos in Warframe?

Best Steflos Shotgun Build in Warframe

If you’re looking to have a build that’s versatile across most of the factions, use the following mods to turn this shotgun into a status and critical machine.

Primed Point Blank*

Galvanized Savvy**

Galvanized Hell**

Shell Shock

Critical Deceleration

Toxic Barrage

Hunter Munitions

Primed Ravage*

Galvanized Acceleration (Exilus) **

This is a bit of a demanding setup for the shotgun, given that there are several Primed and Galvanized mods. These might not be so easily accessible to you given that these are late-game mods. So, if you’re struggling to apply some of these mods, there are some alternatives to make the Steflos still as powerful.

For those marked with a single asterisk, there is a normal counterpart to these mods. Such ones like the normal Point Blank and Ravage mods will do just fine.

For mods marked with two asterisks (**), you can use the following mods as replacements:

Galvanized Hell – Hell’s Chamber, Vigilante Armaments, or both

– Hell’s Chamber, Vigilante Armaments, or both Galvanized Savvy – Vicious Spread or Blaze

– Vicious Spread or Blaze Galvanized Acceleration – Fatal Acceleration, Vigilante Supplies, or Shotgun Ammo Mutation

With this build, you can hit some very high critical numbers because of the boosted chance probability. The Galvanized mods will add more lethality with their conditional abilities. Of course, this weapon will work best in narrow corridors as you can line enemies up and hit multiple with large numbers.

The more kills you consistently get, the Steflos is going to give the Arca Plasmors a run for their money!

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023