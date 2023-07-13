Best Ways to Farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 (Season 21)

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has a variety of resources to gather and one of the most important is Legendary Shards, so gaining a lot of them fast is always beneficial. Of course, I know that the process can be quite time-consuming if you don’t have some farming methods. This article will take you through all of the best ways to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Fastest and Quickest Ways to Farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2

Dares of Eternity is still one of the best ways to gain a lot of Legendary Shards in a quicker way than is the standard. Every Dares of Eternity you will gain at least one legendary weapon or armor so right away you can dismantle that and gain some Legendary Shards. However, if you would prefer another less intense PVE activity then farming Strikes such as Lake of Shadows can still be a beneficial way of getting some Legendaries to dismantle for shards.

A simpler “farming” method for Legendary Shards can surprisingly take place in your vault, if you are someone who tends to throw away unused weapons and armor into the vault (like me) then you will probably find many Legendaries in there. The great thing is, you can simply retrieve them and then dismantle them for some more Legendary Shards — the value can add up quickly.

You will also find use in combining the Strike method with equipping the Prosperity Ghost mod since it can increase the Legendary drop rate.

What Are Legendary Shards Used For in Destiny 2?

Most people will use Legendary Shards in vast quantities for infusing weapons and armor, this is because in order to increase your power level you will likely infuse your less than ideal high power gear into your preferred gear. Legendary Shards are also used as a form of currency for vendors such as Xur when he arrives.

Legendary gear can also be Masterworked (for stat boosts and trait changes) by the use of Legendary Shards, so their usage is truly impressive. I recommend utilizing all of the farming methods listed in the article just so you can gather a lot of these shards much quicker than usual — who doesn’t love some enjoyable Destiny 2 farming?

