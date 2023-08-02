Best Ways to Find Disguise in Warzone DMZ | All Locations, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Disguises are a new addition in Warzone DMZ Season 5, but the problem is they can be hard to find. If you want to complete the Deal With the Devil mission, then you need to find a Disguise. Here are all the best ways to find a Disguise in DMZ.

Best Locations to Find a Disguise in Warzone DMZ

If you want to find a Disguise fast in DMZ, you’ve come to the right place. You can find Disguises in Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel, and here are the places I’ve had the most success finding Disguises.

Disguises are really cool because once you equip them, you can fit in with enemy factions and they won’t shoot you on sight. This is good for basically every mission in DMZ, but the Deal With the Devil mission requires you to wear a Disguise and shop at the Scavenger’s shop.

Best Disguise Location in Al Mazrah

While completing the Deal with the Devil mission, my fellow writer, Gordon Bicker, found that the best place to find a Disguise in Al Mazrah is on any of the two trains. Get a vehicle, drive up to a train, and climb to the roof of your vehicle and jump onto the train to get aboard.

Once there, scan the area for enemies because I’ve found that the trains can have lots of heavily armored NPCs or enemy Operators. Loot everything in sight and you’ll find a Diguise fairly quickly.

Best Disguise Location in Ashika Island

Since Ashika Island is smaller, I’ve found that the best place to get a Disguise fast in Ashika Island is in Strongholds. Stronghold Keycards drop from enemies all the time, so getting into a Stronghold isn’t too hard.

Once inside a Stronghold, clear out the heavily armored enemies and riot shielders. Also, watch out for tripwires. Once the coast is clear, loot everything. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a Disguise.

Best Disguise Location in Vondel

Like Ashika Island, and Al Mazrah by extension, because I have found a Disguise in a Stronghold there, the best place to get a Disguise in Vondel is in Strongholds.

Though the best place to get a Disguise fast in Vondel is by looting Strongholds, there are likely other spots where Disguises are found as well. If you don’t want to try the Stronghold route, I would try looting the Castle and looking for any crates and containers.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023