Are you wondering what the best weapons in Dead Space Remake are? There are many guns with many possible upgrades for you to unlock. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain them all in a single playthrough, so planning out your arsenal from the beginning of the game is essential. Not all guns are made equally, and you could honestly get away with just using one of them the entire game if you wanted to, but we don’t blame you if you don’t because, honestly, where is the fun in that? Here are all the best weapons in Dead Space Remake and when to use them.

Best Weapons in Dead Space Remake

Here are the five best weapons in the Dead Space Remake and why you should use them over others.

5. Force Gun

The Force Gun works well when fighting large groups of enemies or close-quarter situations. This is because the Force Gun will hit multiple enemies with a single shot and knock them back, giving you lots of time to perform other actions.

4. Line Gun

The Line Gun is another great crow control gun that should be used against large groups of enemies. Where this gun shines is its alt-fire ability, which places traps behind you. No one has your back but yourself, and this gun will make that job even easier.

3. Contact Beam

The Contact Beam has the most damage out of any weapon in the Dead Space Remake. However, it requires a lot of accuracy from its user, has a charge time, is loaded with expensive ammo, and is not cheap to upgrade. Nevertheless, this gun makes the list because it is extremely powerful against bosses, brutes, and infectors.

2. Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle does need a lot of upgrades that use up valuable Power Nodes you could be spending on better upgrades, but once upgraded, it is a great weapon. You have a launch range option with its primary fire and a grenade launcher option with its alt-fire giving you plenty of options depending on the situation you find yourself in.

1. Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter is the best weapon in the game and, when upgraded, can be the only weapon you use. This will not only net you the One Gun trophy but will also allow you to sell ammo of the above weapons to earn additional Credits. Additionally, the ability to dismember enemies’ limbs is priceless and will allow you to stomp them, saving your health and ammo.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023