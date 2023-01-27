Are you wondering how to get the Backbreaker trophy in Dead Space Remake? The objectives of the achievement make it seem more straightforward than it really is. You will realize quickly that stomping everything you come across won’t satisfy the trophy. Only under specific conditions will a stomp kill count toward the total deaths needed to earn the trophy. So then, how do you get the Backbreaker achievement? Here is everything you need to know about getting the Backbreaker trophy in Dead Space Remake.

How to Get the Backbreaker Trophy in Dead Space Remake

The Backbreaker trophy in Dead Space Remake requires you to kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack. You can perform a stomp using the Right Trigger button on controllers or the Spacebar on keyboards. You will earn a bronze trophy for completing it. However, this trophy is vague because not every stomp death counts toward the required ten. For a stomp death to count, you must be able to kill an enemy with a single stomp. This limits the number of enemies you can kill with a stomp that counts toward this achievement.

The following enemies will count towards the Backbreaker trophy when killed with a single stomp:

Babies from Pregnant after shooting its sac located on their stomach

The 5-tentacled wall Necromorphs that spawn from Guardians

Body parts that fall from Divider Necromorphs

This may seem more complicated than it is, but don’t worry because here is the easiest method to complete the trophy. The easiest way to achieve this is by farming the enemies that spawn from the Guardians. All you need to do is let them spit one of them out, kill it, and repeat until you get the achievement. You will find that it will spawn ten enemies pretty quickly.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023