Best Weapons in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Ranked

When it comes to making builds in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, you ideally want to use the best weapons. With a wide variety to choose from, what are the overall best ones in the game? We can go over which weapons are the best in a tier list of sorts.

Best Weapons in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

The best weapons will be broken down into what class they fall under. This list does not also mean that lower-ranking ones are no good. In fact, all the weapon types in Wo Long are quite good in their own way and viable even in New Game Plus.

S-Tier

Dual Halberds, Dual Sabers, Dual Swords

All the dual-type weapons are extremely good compared to the rest of the other weapon choices in the game. They’re fast, strike multiple times per combo, and give you a lot of mobility options. With the fast nature of the weapon paired with multi-hitting moves, you can stun-lock a good number of human enemies in the game.

What makes these weapon categories even stronger is that if they have the “Sudden Tornado” ability on them, they can do some serious damage. This ability has really good tracking and range. It can also break hard-to-reach areas on certain enemies’ weak spots.

Overall, you cannot go wrong with a pair of dual weapons if you have some Virtue specced into one of their stronger stats.

A-Tier

Bows, Crossbows, Curved Sabers, Glaives, Halberds, Repeating Crossbows, Slashing Spears, Spears, Straight Sabers, Swords

A majority of the weapons in Wo Long are quite solid in their own right. If you want to use polearms, they excel greatly at having range. With good ranged attacks, you have a bit more leeway when it comes to dodging enemy attacks because of the spacing. Further, the polearms like glaives and spears have good single-target damage.

As for the normal swords and saber equivalents, they are all pretty standard. They have good damage, good mobbing potential, and good speed. They’re all weapon types that can easily complement any sort of build you go for.

The bow weapons are also very good in their own right. You can make some very niche builds around them, but they’re almost necessary when dealing with archers and warlocks. The only thing you have to look out for when using these is that your movement speed is decreased while aiming.

B-Tier

Hammers, Poleaxes, Staffs

The weapons listed here aren’t necessarily bad per se. They just require a bit more timing and patience when engaging tougher foes.

For example— hammers and poleaxes deal significantly higher spirit damage. Their downfalls are that they are slow to wield and leave you open to taking damage. There’s a significant tradeoff for having a big strength. Also, with slower attacks, you’re more likely to be locked in an animation.

As for staff weapons, they’re serviceable and provide a unique style of gameplay. On one hand, they deal good spirit damage with all the multi-strikes. However, they have low-range and long attack animations. This is another case of having a huge trade-off.

All in all, despite what weapon you use, you can still get yourself through the whole main story of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. You just have to know what type of Virtue your weapons scale with.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023