As one of the most used materials in all of Minecraft, it is necessary to know where to find iron in most cases in the game. Even after all these years, iron remains as one of the most utilized options in the game, especially for those struggling to find diamonds early on. Whether you’re a first-time player or a returning veteran after some time, here is the best Y-Level to find iron ore in Minecraft.

Best Y Level to Find Iron Ore in Minecraft

Though players can truly find iron anywhere, from mountaintops to the lowest levels of a cave, finding good veins of iron may be difficult. Since the major change from Minecraft 1.19, iron levels have changed dramatically. Players can find iron anywhere from Y-Levels -64 to 256, a long range indeed. But if you want to find the sweet spot to mine out this useful ore, look no further than Y level 232.

As per the graph below from Mojang, the developers of the game, you can see where iron spawns the most in any Minecraft world:

Another great spot to find iron is at Y-Level 16. Compared to above ground, many players do more mining than crafting down below. So if you are underground looking for ores to smelt for experience, it is recommending to go deep to get iron at this level.

In 1.19, Minecraft players can also find snake-like ore veins anywhere from Y-Level -8 to -56, near to where diamonds usually spawn underground. This change to go into the negatives in terms of Y-Levels is new to the game, so be sure to explore vertically to your heart’s content.

With more room for ores to generate, it can be difficult to get the best Y Level to find iron ore in Minecraft. With our guide, however, we hope you can find as many as you need for your adventures in the game.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.