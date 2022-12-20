FIFA 23, the latest entry in the famous soccer video game series, has many players to choose from regarding Career Mode and Ultimate Team. While most fans are looking to choose veteran soccer players for their team, the younger options are also a good choice. If you are looking for wonderkids for your team, making the right decision to have a winning record can take time and effort. Strikers are arguably the most critical position in the sport, and having the quick and young generation take charge on the field could lead you to good results. This guide will walk you through the best young strikers in FIFA 23.

Who are the Best Young Strikers in FIFA 23?

While there are plenty of young strikers to choose from, some stand out more than others. In no particular order, the list below features the best picks that will have your career mode and ultimate team looking the best they can be. Remember that their overall numbers aren’t the best determination of who is best, so take a look at their stats in-game.

Youssoufa Moukoko – 71 OVR

Ansu Fati – 79 OVR

Rodrygo – 81 OVR

Rafael Leao – 84 OVR

Joao Felix – 84 OVR

Dusan Vlahovic – 84 OVR

Vinicius JR – 86 OVR

Erling Haaland – 88 OVR

These players’ ages range from 17 to 23 years old, so they are very young compared to the rest of the league. Putting these players in the striker’s position will give you some excellent rookie potential to the point where you will forget that they are not veterans.

When you put these guys on the field, ensure you know how to maximize their potential by learning to shoot more goals. You are also going to want the best defenders on your team to make your Career Mode and Ultimate Team complete, so check out our guide on that!

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022