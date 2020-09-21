Bethesda’s Starfield Will Launch on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft revealed earlier that they’ve acquired Bethesda (Zenimax) for $7.5 Billion. With the acquisition Microsoft will have ownership of the popular Bethesda titles, like The Elder Scrolls and Starfield.

Today, it was also announced that the move would be bringing those Bethesda IP’s to Xbox Game Pass. “We will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, some announced and many unannounced, to Xbox console and PC including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios,” reads a post welcoming Bethesda to the Xbox family.

While Spencer mentioned Starfield specifically as it seems to be the next big thing on the horizon from beloved RPG Maker, Bethesda Game Studios, it sounds like all of the future games coming out of studios like Arkane, id Software, BGS, Tango Gameworks, Machine Games, and more will be day one releases on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and consoles.