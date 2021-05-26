Biomutant – How to Destroy the Boomhut

As you progress through the story of Biomutant, you will reach a certain point where you will need to destroy a Boomhut. What a Boomhut is, is simply a well-fortified bunker with a cannon inside, throwing projectiles at you at full force. Found mostly inside of Outposts and a Tribe’s Fortress, these structures can annoy you to hell and back, if you don’t know how to handle them. Thankfully, we do, so here is everything you need in order to strike back. Literally.

How to destroy a Boomhut in Biomutant

As I mentioned, a Boomhut is nothing more than a well-defended bunker and serves no other purpose than keeping you at bay until enemy forces take you out. As a great mutant you are though, you have all the tools needed to be able to bypass such a threat. And by tools, I mean your melee weapons or no weapons at all Kung-Fu Panda-style, it’s your choice.

It’s very simple to be honest. All you have to do, is to throw back the projectiles launched at you, on Boomhut. In order to achieve this, you need to press the melee attack button when the projectile is close enough. It will even prompt you to do so, with a pop-up button indication and a brief slow-down. Press the button the correct moment, and the projectile will be countered, ending up destroying the Boomhut after a shot or two. You need to be precise though, since a small hiccup can leave you vulnerable and you will take all the damage cause of that cannon blast.

Alternatively, you may be tasked sometimes with sabotaging those bunkers, which is a whole other story. There are no special guidelines here, as all you have to do is to follow the indicated route from your quest marker and interact with the options shown.

That is all about how to destroy any Boomhut in Biomutant. It’s kind of odd that there isn’t any brief tutorial pop-up message for this sequence, but since we already found out how ‘solve the puzzle’, we are glad to share all the knowledge with everyone out there.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.