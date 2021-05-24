Biomutant – How to Dual Wield Weapons

If you wonder if you can dual-wield in Biomutant, let me tell you that you are in luck. This option does exist in the game, and you can do it in various ways. Dual-wielding gives you the benefit of equipping two one-handed slash weapons, one in each hand. This grants you the possibility of simultaneously having two different passive abilities, if those weapons do have one included in their kit, making you far stronger than just having a single weapon equipped. Expect some fast-hitting attacks as well, fitting the playstyle of an assassin or agile warrior. In order to see how you can dual-wield in Biomutant, take a look below.

How to dual-wield in Biomutant

You can acquire the dual-wielding technique in Biomutant in two ways. First, the easiest and fastest of the two, is to pick the Saboteur class when you create your character, before even starting your adventure. Doing so, will enable you to dual-wield weapons from the get-go, without worrying about getting the technique later on. Saboteur also comes with skills that boost your evasion and overall speed in combat, fitting extremely well the specific playstyle.

**There is the option of choosing the Mercenary class instead, which is pretty much the same case with Saboteur, however since it is DLC and therefore a paid class, we don’t treat it as a valid way of getting the dual-wield technique.

If you don’t want to choose the Saboteur class but still dual-wield, then your next option would be to buy the skill with Upgrade Points. It can be found in the general Perks tab, so just gather the points needed, three in total, and purchase it. From that point forward, you will be able to dual-wield any one-handed weapon, that being a toothbrush, a knife, a piece of glass or any other odd object you can find in the fascinating world of Biomutant.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.