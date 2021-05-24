Biomutant – How to Get Crafting Materials

Crafting materials are literally scattered all over the place in Biomutant. Closets in ruined houses, enemies, quests, vendors, there is literally no shortage in regards to where you can actually find them. If you want to make the most out of it however, you need to know when and how to look, at any point. Therefore, below we have listed some ways in which you can get materials, parts and resources to craft your own, unique weapons and armor.

How to get crafting materials in Biomutant

As we mentioned, materials are found literally everywhere, hence making it a no-brainer that you actually need to to look everywhere to find some. Let me clarify something as well. By crafting materials, I mean both weapon and armor parts, and the actual resources needed for crafting items with them. This mean Duct Tapes, Planks, and the rest of the ingredients you use when actually crafting. That said, let us go into more detail right away.

Resources like the ones I just mentioned, are found in a couple of ways that item parts are not. Those are by killing enemies, dismantling actual parts or clothes, and Scrap Totems. These are as the word suggests, big totem-like pillars of different items each time, which if you break down, you will get their materials. they are very easy to miss as they are not shown in your overworld map, so just keep an eye out at all times.

Weapon and armor parts on the other hand, can be mostly found by searching every interactable object in the world, and by buying them directly from vendors and shops. They are sometimes obtained as quest rewards as well, but those instances are way less consistent than the other two methods I mentioned. You can literally find items even inside a toilet, so take the word everywhere that was previously mentioned, by heart.

I briefly talked about it above, but let me throw one last tip in regards to this. Don’t be afraid to dismantle clothes and weapon parts, especially the ones you won’t be using anymore. They are a great source of materials, and more often than not you will rely on these to get the last materials you need to create something. You may not be able to find parts this way, but at least you will have the resources ready when you do, so you can start crafting items right away.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.