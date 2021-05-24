Biomutant – How to Upgrade Weapons and Armor

In Biomutant not only you can craft your own, unique equipment, but you can also upgrade those weapons and armor. Every part of your gear is made of a certain material which is also of a certain quality. By upgrading these two aspects, not crafting new ones, you can keep the same item as it is but it will have its stats significantly increased, keeping it relevant in the long run. To see how you can do that, feel free to check the written details below.

How to upgrade weapons and armor in Biomutant

You will find and capture a lot of Outposts in Biomutant. Additionally, you will find a lot of places like small villages and towns that have their own community inside. I mention these since in order to upgrade your weapons and armor, you need to visit any of these respectively. In both Outposts and towns with people in them, there will be certain floating balloons right above, usually found around the middle of the specified area.

You can climb to those balloons from the rope that will be hanging right below them. On top, you will be able to find two upgrade workbenches. One is going to be for weapons and one for your clothes. Choose the one you wish to use and you will be able to upgrade any item you want.

Upgrading is actually very easy to do, although it requires a lot of resources. You can upgrade a certain gear just by choosing it from the list, picking any of the two options of upgrade you have (material or quality) and click confirm. The only thing you need to complete the process, is to have the required crafting materials. Unfortunately, you need a bunch of them when upgrading items, so sometimes it’s not really worth it. Creating a brand new weapon will take you not even half of what you need to just upgrade an item, so until you reach mid to late game, don’t bother with upgrading anything. After you craft a weapon that suits all of your needs and you want to have it in the long run, only then keep upgrading it to the max possible rank. The same goes for armor, so make sure to spend your resources wisely.

