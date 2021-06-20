Update 2.05 (or 1.5.1) has arrived for Biomutant and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Following the major update 1.5 that Biomutant received a couple of days ago, we now have the much lesser update 1.5.1 that fixes a couple of issues that came up after the release of the previous update. In particular, there were input issues with numerous items through the menus and most importantly, there was a bug that couldn’t let players start an NG+ run, after the final mission was completed.

While update 2.04 brought in some heavily requested features like a new level cap and dialogue improvements, these two things that were broken due to it were quite important, with the team behind the new IP taking action right away. PS4 already has the update 2.05 implemented, while Steam will receive the new patch in a couple of hours. No words for Xbox yet, but we will most likely see some announcements very soon.

Biomutant Update 2.05 Patch Notes (1.5.1)

Input issue and the NG+ issue that were present after patch 1.5 are now fixed

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.