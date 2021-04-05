Update 1.77 has arrived for Black Desert, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This patch should be released for the console and PC versions of the game and developer Pearl Abyss describes it as a minor patch. Some very small issues have been taken care of in this new patch that was released as of today.

Pearl Abyss already released patch 1.76 so make sure the game is updated as much as possible. You cannot play the game online if you haven’t kept up with all the latest patches. You can read the full patch notes and details for the game posted down below.

Black Desert Update 1.77 Patch Notes

“A minor patch was released to fix the following issues:

● [Sage] Issue where the camera does not move as intended when selecting a helmet, glove, underwear, or accessory for Sage in the Pearl Shop.

● Issue where dyed outfits of certain classes would sometimes not display the correct dye.

● Issue where the chat window moves when you resize it.

– The chat window has been temporarily removed from the list of relocatable UI through this minor patch, and will be added again as the issue is fixed through further updates.

In order for these changes to be applied, you will need to restart your game. For those Adventurers who have yet to connect to the game, this update will be automatically applied the first time you log in.”

Black Desert is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. For more information about the game and its updates, you can visit the official website.