Black Ops Cold War – All Lethal Equipment

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing back familiar options when it comes to Lethal Equipment. The selections present shouldn’t be all too surprising to anyone who has spent time with Call of Duty recently.

We have collected the full list of available lethal equipment for Operators to use in their Create-A-Class setups, which can be modified upon reaching Level 4. Each equipment designated below is paired with its level unlock requirement. If no level is listed, the equipment is unlocked by default after Create-A-Class is accessible.

Keep in mind that this information was pulled from the beta and is subject to change. The guide will be updated if Treyarch alters any of this information by or before the full release.

Lethal Equipment