Black Ops Cold War – All Perks



Perks are no stranger to Call of Duty and Black Ops Cold War is not looking to be the exception in this regard. Similar to Modern Warfare, perks are separated into three different categories. This separation ensures that certain Create-A-Class loadouts don’t become wildly overpowered.

We have collected the full list of available perks available once Create-A-Class opens up at Level 4. Each perk designated below is paired with its level unlock requirement. If no level is listed, the equipment is unlocked by default after custom loadouts can be accessed.

Keep in mind that this information was pulled from the beta and is subject to change. The guide will be updated if Treyarch alters any of this information by or before the full release.

All Perks

Perk 1 Unlock Level Description Engineer N/A Detect enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls. See enemy Scorestreaks on your mini-map. Re-roll Care Packages. Paranoia 8 Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view. Tactical Mask 20 Maximized resistance to Flashbang and Stun Grenade. Immune to gas. Flak Jacket 29 Take less damage from enemy explosives and Molotov and Combat Bow flames.

Perk 2 Unlock Level Description Scavenger N/A Replenish ammo from fallen players. Assassin 17 Enemies that appear on your minimap when shooting or revealed by a Spy Plane will have a crosshair indicator instead of a red dot if they are on a killstreak. Receive extra score for taking them down. Tracker 23 See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s minimap. Quartermaster 35 Recharge Equipment over 25 seconds.